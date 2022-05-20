Raúl Orvañanos and the day he exploded against José Ramón Fernández: “You are not my dad”

Raúl Orvañanos with José Ramón Fernández in his beginnings in the media (Photo: WEB Facebook Archive)

Two of the most prolific races in the history of Mexican sports television are those of Jose Ramon Fernandez y Raul Orvananosheads and tails in terms of career and preparation, because while one jumped from the university to the media, the other did it from the playing fields.

Own Orvañanos revealed how he landed in the mediaprecisely with the support of Carlos Alazraki, who connected him with Jose Ramon in imevisioncompany that today is known as TV Azteca.

Although Joserra gave him his first opportunity on television, there was a time when relations between the two were definitely broken, because after several months without good communication, The day came when Orvañanos exploded and demanded in the face of the figure that today commands ESPN.

José Ramón Fernández was in charge of Imevision and TV Azteca, with his flagship program DeporTV (IG: joseramonfernandeza)

It was in the early 1990s when, after several years together in imevision, orvañanos made the decision to leave the company that saw him born as a communication specialist and emigrate to cablevisionbut not before complaining to Fernández about his opinion on sports and especially for criticizing Raúl’s work in front of the microphone.

“At that time, he wanted criticism to be the way he did it and if you had another point of view or another way of criticizing, he did not like it”, Orvañanos began to describe the attitude of Joserra in interview with Jorge Donkey van Rankin.

The former Zacatepec and Atlético Español player continued: “I did not agree with José Ramón’s point of view and I wanted to express my point of view, that was the success of that program (DeporTV)that each one had a different opinion, but it bothered him a lot. If I said that America played well, he recriminated me. I wanted to be an authoritative guy and I said: ‘You’re not my dad, bastard’”.

Enrique Bermúdez, David Faitelson, Raúl Orvañanos and José Ramón Fernández during a meeting (Photo: Instagram/@enriquebermudez_)

After these kinds of differences they inflamed Orvañanosmade the decision to abandon the project imevision; However, the dispute did not end there, because when he was informed of his departure, Fernández did not react in any way or ask him to stay.

“What bothered me was that he never told me: ‘Don’t go, what do you want, I’ll give you a raise’, no effort. He just asked me why I was leaving and I replied: ‘I don’t want to work with you anymore‘”, explained the now rapporteur of Fox Sportssomething that bothered him and that led to an eventual confrontation of words.

Already with the separate races, the conflict did not end, but there came a tense moment in which, each one from his trench, launched criticism and hints against the otherso at the time it became a popular fight among the sports media.

Raúl Orvañanos turned 75 last April (Photo: YouTube/@Apuntes de Rabona)

“already being in cablevision It was the real fight between the two and I admit my part of the fault because we began to speak badly of each other publicly and that was very bad”, Orvañanos commented in one of the most popular anecdotes of his career as a commentator.

Today those rough edges have been smoothed over by both of them and, even in Raúl’s words, their two families maintain a good relationship, so the conflict was kept in the history books.

“Over time, I now see him and greet him as if nothing happened because I don’t want to carry a backpack of grudges. I have an extraordinary relationship with his children and he with mine.”, sentenced Raúl Orvañanos.

