Raúl Sarmiento and his sad story when leaving Televisa: “I don’t know if I will narrate again”

The crude story of Raúl Sarmiento when he left Televisa: “I don’t know if he will narrate again” (Photo: Youtube / Rabona’s Notes)

In mid-2019, the sports section of Televisa took a radical turn in the elaboration of its multimedia content, since the sections of TDN (Televisa Sports Network) and Univision Sports (from the United States), was merged to give entry to TUDNthe company’s new sports space that would be a unique benchmark in Central and North America.

With the entry of this new project, several contracts were not renewed within the company and among those sacrificed was Raul Sarmientoone of the most experienced reporters and chroniclers on Mexican sports television, who stepped aside from Televisa After more than 30 years linked to her.

After opening your channel Youtube and join the newspaper 24 hoursthe creator of the iconic phrase “The ball is at the bottom” he was honest through an interview for Rabona’s Noteswhere he struck a chord about his present, but looked with joy at his successful past as a sports journalist.

Raúl Sarmiento, journalist and sports commentator (Photo: Instagram/@raulsarmientodiaz)

In the first preview of the interview, Raul Sarmiento He was faithful to his personality and through well-structured statements and with a touch of nostalgia, he reviewed the hardest moments of his life, his best experiences in front of a microphone and his particular eagle feeling, since he is one of the benchmarks of Americanism till the date.

“There are difficult moments, but you have to try to get something positive out of everyone. Lawsuits with teammates, not having played professional soccer, not narrating now and saying ‘maybe this stage is over’ is difficult“, he claimed Sarmiento in the first bars of the conversation, after being questioned about the most complicated moments of his career.

Despite the events mentioned, he was emphatic in clarifying that his most difficult moments have not been within his profession, since he gave as an example the day he lost his parents, with whom he formed a very special bond and who even transferred the american sentiment.

Raúl Sarmiento with Ricardo Peláez and a group of commentators from Televisa (photo: Instagram/@raulsarmientodiaz)

Before mentioning when the first big change in his life took place, Sarmiento gave an overview of how he came to the top of televised sports at the dawn of the world cup United States 1994a stage in which he confirmed his evolution from commentator and field reporter to soccer narrator.

“There are many very cool and unforgettable moments. I believe that the best is yet to come, I do not stay in the past. I marvelously enjoyed a thousand things; I’ve been to the world championships, olympics, but if I stay in that, I will no longer enjoy the following”, stated Raúl about the most special moments during his career.

“I think I can still do a lot of things, I don’t know if I’ll narrate again, maybe if there is a good offer”

Raúl Sarmiento with Antonio de Valdés, Televisa Deportes commentators (Photo: Instagram/@raulsarmientodiaz)

In this advance published on the channel of Youtube of Rabon’s Notes, It has more than 86,000 subscribers and is popular for its interviews with great personalities from the Mexican sports media. Raul Sarmiento He also explained what it was like to be an Americanist in the 1960s, as well as the iconic moments he experienced on international stages.

“I have narrated goals for Mexico in World Cups, I have seen him be world champion narrating, I have seen America be champion, playing against Barcelona and Real Madrid outside of Mexico, club world championships, Mexicans win a gold medal in the stadium. .. Blessed be God, that’s all I can tell you. it’s been wonderful”, he affirmed in a farewell tone.

Finally, Sarmiento He left a brief anecdote about his beginnings as a journalist that now in retrospect are valued differently: “Many years ago, a group of narrators used to say: ‘reaching 60 we’re done’. Life, due to different circumstances, has presented me with this opportunity to perhaps say ‘so far’ precisely in the sixties, I don’t know”, she concluded.

