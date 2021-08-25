Ravan Leela Film (2021) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster

Ravan Leela is a Hindi language film. The film unencumber date is 1 October 2021. It contains Pratik Gandhi, Bhagyashree Mote within the forged.
Tale
The plot revolves round an adolescent. He will get entangled in spiritual occasions and likewise falls for a lady. Issues take a flip as he has to restore himself. Will he be capable of end the existence goal?
Ravan Leela Forged
- Bhagyashree Mote
- Vegetation Saini
- Pratik Gandhi
- Aindrita Ray
- Ankur Bhatia
- Krishna Singh Bisht
- Shibesh Devnath
- Rajendra Gupta
- Shahdat Ikram
- Jodharam Jaisinghani
- Omi Kashyap
- Shreyes Anil Lowlekar
- Govind Mishra
- Bhamini Oza
- Meenal Patel
- Om Prakash
- Ovais Rashid
- Anil Rastogi
Director: Hardik Gajjar
Style: Romance, Motion, Mystery
Language: Hindi
Unencumber Date: 1 October 2021
Trailer
But to be launched