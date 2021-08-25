Ravan Leela Film (2021) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster

Ravan Leela is a Hindi language film. The film unencumber date is 1 October 2021. It contains Pratik Gandhi, Bhagyashree Mote within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves round an adolescent. He will get entangled in spiritual occasions and likewise falls for a lady. Issues take a flip as he has to restore himself. Will he be capable of end the existence goal?
Ravan Leela Forged

  • Bhagyashree Mote
  • Vegetation Saini
  • Pratik Gandhi
  • Aindrita Ray
  • Ankur Bhatia
  • Krishna Singh Bisht
  • Shibesh Devnath
  • Rajendra Gupta
  • Shahdat Ikram
  • Jodharam Jaisinghani
  • Omi Kashyap
  • Shreyes Anil Lowlekar
  • Govind Mishra
  • Bhamini Oza
  • Meenal Patel
  • Om Prakash
  • Ovais Rashid
  • Anil Rastogi

Director: Hardik Gajjar
Style: Romance, Motion, Mystery
Language: Hindi
Unencumber Date: 1 October 2021

Trailer

But to be launched

