Ravan Leela Film (2021) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster

Ravan Leela is a Hindi language film. The film unencumber date is 1 October 2021. It contains Pratik Gandhi, Bhagyashree Mote within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves round an adolescent. He will get entangled in spiritual occasions and likewise falls for a lady. Issues take a flip as he has to restore himself. Will he be capable of end the existence goal?

Ravan Leela Forged

Bhagyashree Mote

Vegetation Saini

Pratik Gandhi

Aindrita Ray

Ankur Bhatia

Krishna Singh Bisht

Shibesh Devnath

Rajendra Gupta

Shahdat Ikram

Jodharam Jaisinghani

Omi Kashyap

Shreyes Anil Lowlekar

Govind Mishra

Bhamini Oza

Meenal Patel

Om Prakash

Ovais Rashid

Anil Rastogi

Director: Hardik Gajjar

Style: Romance, Motion, Mystery

Language: Hindi

Unencumber Date: 1 October 2021

Trailer

But to be launched