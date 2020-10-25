Ravana is worshiped in this village of Maharashtra, do not burn effigies; But why?

Dussehra 2020: Ravan’s effigies are burnt in different parts of the country on the occasion of Dussehra but there is a village in Maharashtra’s Akola district where Ravana, the king of demons, is worshiped. Locals claim that Ravana has been worshiped in Sangola village for his ‘scholarly and ascetic qualities’ for the last 200 years. A long statue of black stone Ravana remains in the center of the village, with 10 heads and 20 hands. Locals worship the king of demons here. Also Read – The highest death due to corona in Mumbai, figure exceeded 10,000

Local temple priest Haribhau Lakhade told Sunday that Ravana's effigies are burnt as a victory of good over evil in the rest of the country on the occasion of Dussehra, while Ravana, a resident of Sangola, is worshiped for his' scholarly and ascetic qualities. Let's do it.

Lakhade said that his family has been worshiping Ravana for a long time. He claimed that prosperity and peace remained in the village only because of the King of Lanka. Local resident Mukund Pohre said that some elderly people of the village call Ravana a 'scholar' and believe that Ravana abducted Sita 'for political reasons and maintained her sanctity.'

He said that the people of the village have faith in Ram and also in Ravana. They do not burn effigies of Ravana. People from many parts of the country come here to see the statue of Ravana on the occasion of Dussehra and some also worship. However, due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the festival is being celebrated in a simple manner here.

