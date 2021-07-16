Raveena Tandon Wiki, Age, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Raveena Tandon is an Indian actress, manufacturer, television personality, and a former model who basically works in Bollywood. She has carried out varieties of roles in different genres of flicks, organising herself as one of the vital stylish Bollywood actresses. She is popularly known as the “Mast Mast Girl.”

Wiki/Biography

Raveena Tandon Thadani was once born on 26 October 1974 (age 46 years; as in 2020) in Mumbai. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

She did her training from Mumbai’s Jamnabai Narsee College and went to Mithibai Faculty to pursue her Bachelors in Arts. She had to drop out her college after 2 years as a result of her rising recognition as a Bollywood actress. As a child, she needed to be an IPS officer or a Pilot. Tandon on no account thought to be changing into an actress. However, when she was once in the course of her internship at Genesis PR, she got a reputation from Shantanu Sheorey’s administrative center announcing that they needed to shoot her for an industrial. At the age of 15, she was once provided an industrial for Sunsilk which was once her first enterprise.

Physically Glance

Height: 5′ 6″

Weight: 60 kg

Resolve Dimension: 34-28-34

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Husband

Raveena Tandon belongs to a Hindu Family. Her father, Ravi Tandon, is a manufacturer. Her mother’s name is Veena Tandon.

She has a brother, Rajiv Tandon, who’s an actor.

She is the niece of the supporting actor, Mac Mohan. She is the cousin of director and manufacturer, Manjari Makijany, and actress, Kiran Rathod.

Throughout the 90s, Raveena was once reported to be in a dating with the Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn. The actor dumped her after falling in love with Karishma Kapoor.

She then were given right here proper right into a dating with Akshay Kumar and the couple won engaged in 1994. The duo referred to as off their engagement 3 years after their engagement because of Raveena was once unhappy with Akshay’s Casanova image and together with his linkup rumours with Rekha.

In 2003, Raveena won proper right into a dating with the film distributor, Anil Thadani. The couple won married on 22 February 2004 and has a son, Ranbir Thadani, and a daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Raveena has moreover followed two ladies Pooja and Chayya in 1995.

Career

Raveena made her acting debut in 1991 with the Bollywood film “Patthar Ke Phool.”

Her potency inside the film was once appraised via the audience and won her a Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the one year. Due to this fact, she featured in numerous hit motion pictures along side Laadla (1994), Dilwale (1994), Mohra (1994), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), Ziddi (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) and Dulhe Raja (1998).

In 1999, she made her Kannada film debut with the movie “Upendra.”

Throughout the 2000s, Raveena went to paintings in art work motion pictures and good cinema which won her giant acclaims. In 2001, her potency inside the film Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence bagged her a National Film Award for Largest Actress. Her ultimate glance previous than she took a longer damage from acting was once inside the movie “Sandwich” in 2006. She made her Bollywood comeback with the film “Bombay Velvet” in 2015.

At the side of acting, Tandon has produced two motion pictures. She has hosted the TV unearths “Isi Ka Naam Zindagi” and “Simply Baatien With Raveena.” She has moreover gave the impression as a make a choice on TV unearths like “Sabse Bada Kalakar,” “The Drama Company,” and Nach Baliye 9.”

Controversies

All through the continuing #MeToo movement in India, Raveena Tandon tweeted in lend a hand of the movement and then a large number of Twitterati’s related her tweet to her earlier dating with Akshay Kumar. However, later, she slammed the Twitterati’s via announcing that she didn’t tweet merely because of her earlier lifestyles then again because of what she had noticed going down to the women inside the business.

In 2018, When there were plenty of moves via the farmers happening in numerous states, Raveena tweeted that anyone who was once harming public homes and commodities should be in an instant arrested. After her tweets, she was once trolled for her insensitivity and political leanings. She right away deleted her submit after that and tweeted that she on no account intended farmers and she or he was once talking about antisocials. She moreover blamed media for distorting her comments.

In 2018, Raveena courted controversy after taking footage for a industry in ‘no virtual digital camera zone’ at Lingaraj Temple in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. The incident were given right here into highlight after a clip that comes with the Raveena giving elegance tips at Lingaraj Temple in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar was once uploaded at the social media. An FIR was once filed via the government of the temple against her.

In 2015, she sued matrimonial web pages very similar to Shaadi.com and Shaaditimes.com for using her footage for promotional reasons without her permission.

Awards/Honours

Awadh Samman via the Government of Uttar Pradesh (2002)

National Film Award for Largest Actress for the film “Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence” (2002)

Filmfare Awards

Lux New Face of the one year for the film “Patthar Ke Phool” (1993)

Explicit Potency Award for the film “Aks” (2002)

Autograph

Web Value & Salary

Raveena’s web worth is predicted to be $7 million. She receives a cost of Rs. 1-2 crore consistent with film.

Car Collection

Raveena’s automotive collection is composed of Audi Q7 and Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

Favourite Problems

Foods: Dhokla, Tandoori Paneer, Tandoori Chicken

Motion pictures: Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Padosan (1968)

Perfume: Angel via Thierry Mugler

Adventure Holiday spot: Switzerland

Watch Type: Audemars Piguet

Main points

Her spare time activities embrace finding out and dancing.

Raveena on no account thought to be changing into an actress, then again along side her friends and other folks around her complimenting her seems, she later realised that she would possibly change into an actress.

While operating as an intern underneath Prahlad Kakkar (ad-maker) at Genesis PR; she won her first provide for the film.

Reportedly, she was once engaged to Akshay Kumar then again didn’t disclose it because of Akshay taking a chance to his career and female fan following.

She refused to do motion pictures like “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998),” “Dil To Pagal Hai (1997),” and “Gupt (1997),” because of her 2-year damage from acting.

Tandon was once the chairperson of Children’s Film Society of India from 2003 to 2004. In 2005, she resigned from her submit bringing up personal reasons.

As opposed to being an actor and manufacturer, Raveena is a columnist moreover.

Her name, Raveena, is an end result of the combination of her father’s name Ravi and her mother’s name, Veena Tandon.

She is living at Nippon Society, Tandon House, Juhu Church, Mumbai.

In 2017, Raveen featured inside the film “Shab” during which she romanced a 13 12 months younger actor to her. The film had such a lot of bold scenes that the censor board stopped the release of the film at the television.

Tandon considers her dad and mom as her place models.

In reaction to a couple assets, Raveena Tandon didn’t value one thing for doing the film “Bombay Velvet.”