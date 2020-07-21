Raven Capital Backing Pilot Slate From Asia’s Coconuts TV

Raven Capital administration, the U.S. non-public fairness agency that final 12 months acquired distributor Open Highway, is to finance a slate of TV initiatives from South East Asia’s Coconuts.

The association will kick-off with pilots for seven unscripted TV exhibits. Raven and Coconuts TV will companion on international licensing and distribution offers for the sequence.

Coconuts TV is a part of the Thailand and Singapore-based Coconuts digital publishing group, headed by Byron Perry. With good tabloid style, the group likes to deal with “bizarre and wondrous” untold tales from Asia.

The corporate’s credit embrace marijuana docu-series “Highland,” bought to Netflix in 2017; the hard-hitting short-docu 123 present “Coconuts TV on IFLIX,” commissioned by regional streamer Iflix in 2018; and journey journey documentary “Nagaland: Twilight of the Headhunters,” bought to Discovery Asia in 2019.

Manufacturing on the pilots will likely be led by Perry and Vim Shanmugam, head of content material and manufacturing with Coconuts TV whose expertise consists of working in tv and movie at NBCU and Paramount Footage.

“Byron and his Coconuts TV group are uniquely adept at not solely uncovering and capturing wonderful tales from Southeast Asia, however presenting them in an clever means that may enchantment to international audiences. We consider there may be great urge for food for high quality content material that appears and feels distinct,” stated Raven principal and portfolio supervisor James Masciello,

The seven pilots embrace: “Bangkok Queen,” a docu-drama starring Thailand’s main drag queen Pangina Heals; “Influencer Island,” a actuality competitors present; “Thai Meals 101,” a poetic and visually gorgeous ode to the candy, bitter, spicy, and salty deliciousness of completely executed Thai meals; “Intercourse Lives Thailand,” a docu-series that focuses on Thailand’s various sexualities, journey sequence “Wander Girl” celebrating distinctive ladies in opposition to the backdrop of meals, vogue and movie star; “Gancha” a docu-series concerning the rising hashish tradition and enterprise in Thailand; “Homicide Babes,” a real crime docu-series a few excessive profile homicide dedicated by a bunch of promotional fashions in Thailand.

Along with financing and co-developing the Coconuts TV slate, Raven is ramping up its growth, manufacturing and financing of options and tv via its affiliation and financing of Sculptor Media. Raven and Sculptor, in partnership with Zero Gravity Administration, not too long ago accomplished manufacturing on “The Marksman” starring Liam Neeson, and directed by Rob Lorenz. Neeson additionally stars in “Trustworthy Thief,” one for the primary movies from the newly relaunched Open Highway.

The corporate’s earlier company acquisitions embrace the 2015 buy of the Unique Media Group, collectively with AMBI Media Group, and buy of a majority stake in David Ian Productions, a number one producer, promoter and tour operator of high-profile licensed stage musicals. The Unique Media deal included rights to greater than 400 movie titles, working from “Start Once more,” “Merciless Intentions,” “Donnie Darko,” “Memento,” and “The Mexican,” to “Rush,” “The Skulls,” and “Sliding Doorways.”