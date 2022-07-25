With thirty years of existence behind it, Raven Software continues to make history today, although those of us who discovered them in the early nineties yearn for that developer capable of surprising us with their extraordinary production. This is, in addition to a brief review of his career, a modest love letter to the studio.

In recent months, Raven Software has been the subject of much news, as its workers have made history by founding the first union in the video game industry in the United States. An idea that arose as a protest against the waves of unjustified dismissals suggested by Activision Blizzard, owner of the studio for twenty-five years, despite the millions of dollars in benefits that their work has generated. In fact, it is undeniable that Raven Software is one of the most profitable properties of the business giant, who have captained titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, as well as having collaborated in the development of practically all modern Call of Duty.

However, despite the fact that his name has been irremediably associated with this saga of first person shooters, Raven Software has been much more than that. Years before Activision came on the scene, in the mid-1990s, it was already one of the most respected studios in the PC Gaming scene. And for a good while, it had the complete trust of renowned developers like id Software. An exciting story that begins in one of the suburbs of Madison, in the state of Wisconsin, where the Raffel brothers built, not a studio, but a family.

Raven Software’s history begins in the mid-1980s. Brian and Steve Raffel are two brothers, from a family of eight, who like so many other kids of the time spent their free time playing Dungeons and Dragons. A hobby that they combined learning to draw and paint on an Amiga 1000; computer that caught his attention, with its 4096-color palette, for its artistic background. Over time they realized his art had little to envy to that of some professional projects, so they set out to develop a video game inspired by their Dungeons and Dragons campaigns. But, beyond art, the Raffels did not know how to develop a video game, so they turned to friends and acquaintances. Thus, his first programmer was Steve Raffel’s roommate. The second was introduced to him by a colleague of Brian’s. And his musician, Kevin Schilder, was a childhood friend.

That improvised team spent more than a year developing a playable demo of their project. Basically in his free time and during the summer and Christmas holidays. From the interviews that Brian Raffel has granted, at no time did they consider the idea of ​​dedicating themselves professionally to video game development. Not even when several publishers showed interest in that demonstration, or when in 1990 they managed to sell the project to Electronic Arts. Raffel, who was an art teacher at a high school, he resisted leaving his job until the last moment, even when the team was officially consolidated. In his own words: “My brother and I never aspired to be millionaires. We loved working on creative projects and that’s what it was all about.” But despite his reticence, his first project, Black Crypt, was a notable success with critics and audiences. It was a first person RPG, along the lines of The Bard’s Tale or Dungeon Master, which really stood out for its artistic quality and the fluidity of its animations.

Raven Software’s history would have been very different had it been founded elsewhereRaven Software’s history would have been very different had it been founded elsewhere. And it so happened that, in mid-1991, the members of id Software moved to Madison. They did not spend much time there, before moving definitively to the state of Texas, but during their brief stay They maintained a pleasant friendship with the members of Raven. It all started with the launch of his second project, Shadowcaster, which would be developed for PC, despite the fact that no one on the team had experience with that machine, which was just beginning to emerge as the future of computer video games. Thus, the Raffels published a job offer, which was seen by John Romero’s girlfriend at the time, to whom she was curious.

Black Crypt

Both studies showed their admiration for each other. Carmack and Romero expressed their confidence by showing them the first prototype of what would become Wolfenstein 3D, which wowed the members of Raven. But in the same way, the spectacular art of their projects dazzled the developers of id Software. Thus, the members of both studios became friends, also starting a lucrative business relationship. Because when id Software started to license their graphics engines to third parties, gave its technology to Raven Software before anyone else, whose developers demonstrated the versatility of Carmack engines to the whole world. In this way, in Raven they used the Wolfenstein 3D engine, but not before developing some modifications, in Shadowcaster. The one from Doom in Hexen and Heretic. And Quake’s in Hexen II. Projects that caught the attention of the public, since despite being essentially first person shooters of a lifetime, their setting was fantastic, like those games of Dungeons and Dragons that the founders of the studio liked so much. Producer was served on many of these projects by John Romero, who, in Brian Raffel’s words, was always available for his questions and requests.

Shadowcaster

The good relationship with id Software continued even after the departure of John Romero in the mid-1990s. And even later, when Carmack lost all interest in continuing to develop video games. He demonstrates it, without going any further, the development of Quake 4, or that of Wolfenstein in 2009. Although the most groundbreaking project of that time was, without a doubt, Soldier of Fortunea groundbreaking first person shooter, made infamously popular by his realistic, and somewhat gore, portrayal of violence. So much so that it was severely rated in some countries. A project, of course, developed in one of id Software’s graphic engines.

Something, however, changed in 1997. The Raffels were tired of managing the studio. In the words of Brian Raffel: “We saw things starting to solidify, and my brother and I said ‘Hey, we just want to work on the games’. I took care of all the things of the business. Towards the payroll, I worked with the accountants, with the lawyer, I negotiated contracts… and I was getting tired of that. Part of that whole period was making the difficult decision to find a suitable partner while working on Hexen II.” Thus, that same year, the Raffels sold their studio, where they would continue to work full-time, to Activision for twelve million Dollars.

Soldier of Fortune

You have to understand, though, that the Activision that Raven Software bought was not, not even close, the Activision of today. The corporation was very close to bankruptcy, until Bobby Kotick took over in the early 1990s. One of his first business plans was precisely the acquisition of studios, among which was not only Raven, but also Neversoft, Infinity Ward or Treyarch. Although that acquisition was about to not take place, because the plane in which the Raffels were going, on their way to sign the sales contract, had an incident and was forced to make an emergency landing. A bad omen? Maybe. What is undeniable is that several of the studio’s employees, some of whom had been there from the beginning, distrustful of the arrival of Activision, chose to leave and found a new studio, which they called Human Head Studios.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: The Jedi Academy

The acquisition by Activision had its positive side for many of its developersThe acquisition by Activision had its positive side, however, for many of its developers, as it offered them opportunities that the studio could never have imagined. Thanks to their contacts, they were able to develop video games based on successful franchises such as Star Trek, Star Wars or Marvel comics. Singularity, in the middle of 2010, was his last own project, since from that same year they began to collaborate with Treyarch and Infinity Ward in the development of most of the new installments of Call of Duty. Work that they have been carrying out for more than a decade, contributing their particular vision to the first person shooter franchise, a genre that they knew so intimately during their years of splendor.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Just before the pandemic, Raven Software was celebrating its 30th anniversary. Both the Raffels, as well as several of their first employees, are still there. And it is that in the study they presume to be much more than a video game developer, but a family. But I sincerely believe that Software Studios, in the hands of Activision, is clearly disapproved. They have the talent and the ability to sign great titles, but in the last decade they have been relegated to staying in the shadows, collaborating on nothing more than each of the modern Call of Duty. Will they make history again? I am convincent that is yes. It only remains for Microsoft, which will be the new owner of the studio, to recognize the diamond in the rough that they have in their hands.