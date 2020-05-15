Raven’s Banquet’ to Produce Virtual Quarantine Episode – Variety

Now you can add Apple’s “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” to the burgeoning record of TV sequence that are producing one-off, digital specials.

The office comedy sequence, which hails from “It’s At all times Sunny in Philadelphia” stars and govt producers Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, has shot a half-hour quarantine episode launching Could 22 on Apple TV Plus. To provide the episode, the forged and crew labored remotely in several places throughout the nation, taking pictures footage on their iPhones.

This new installment finds the workforce behind the largest multiplayer online game of all-time tasked with working from residence. Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (McElhenney) battle with solitude, whereas Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (David Hornsby) begin a charitable competitors. Assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) tries to clarify video-conferencing to CW (F. Murray Abraham) with combined outcomes.

“A number of workplaces are determining this entire working-from-home factor, and the gaming business is not any totally different. Virtual conferences are a brand new and particular form of hell, so I believe folks will relate,” mentioned McElhenney. “Sure we’ve all had low factors, however there have additionally been unbelievable moments of triumph and we wished to have a good time that. We wanted to shoot this episode quick with out sacrificing high quality. Fortunately, we’re residing in a time when everybody’s obtained a digicam of their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this distinctive piece of tv in simply days. We hope folks take pleasure in it as a lot as we loved making it.”

“Mythic Quest: Quarantine” was written by McElhenney, co-creator and govt producer Megan Ganz, and govt producer and star David Hornsby.

The present, which was renewed for a second season by Apple earlier this 12 months, was impressed by McElhenney’s go to to Ubisoft’s headquarters, throughout which, as he beforehand instructed Variety, he met a inventive director who “took this very loaded beat, and he took a breath and stared out into the space and mentioned, ‘I create worlds.’” It’s produced by Lionsgate, 3Arts Leisure and Ubisoft.

Different exhibits which have produced shot-from-home quarantine episodes embrace CBS’s “All Rise,” and NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” whose forged reunited for a charity particular to elevate funds for Feeding America.

Watch the teaser for the “Mythic Quest” quarantine episode under: