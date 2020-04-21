Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson Is The Madden NFL 21 Cover Star

Ultimate 12 months Madden NFL 20 cover megastar Patrick Mahomes shattered any notion of a Madden cover megastar Curse through major his crew, the Kansas City Chiefs, to a Large Bowl identify. Now, it seems to be as if Baltimore Ravens megastar QB and the NFL 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson needs to carry on the anti-curse through being on the cover of Madden NFL 21.

Jackson and the Ravens launched the within monitor themselves by the use of a video tweet, with Jackson low-key psyched in regards to the honor. Jackson had a stupendous 2019 season in greatest his 2nd 12 months inside the league, although the Ravens misplaced to the Tennessee Titans inside the AFC divisional spherical.

Madden author/developer Digital Arts has not formally made its Madden 21 cover megastar announcement merely however, nonetheless acknowledged Jackson’s leak as official.

The 2020 NFL Draft is that this week, and traditionally, EA Sports activities actions makes use of the event to ship some data in regards to the upcoming overdue summer season season identify, so maybe as of late’s announcement is simply the beginning.

[Provide: Baltimore Ravens, Digital Arts]