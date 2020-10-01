Ravi Kishan given Y + category security, threatened with death

new Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput has created a ruckus in the investigation of drugs after the introduction of new angle of drugs. Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan had issued a statement in the Parliament about the drugs case. Meanwhile, the security of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan has been increased. Ravi Kishan has been given Y + category security. Ravi Kishan himself has given this information by tweeting. Explain that Ravi Kishan’s security has been increased because he was threatened with death after the statement given in the Monsoon session of Parliament. Also Read – Bhima Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, while going to Hathras, did this by tweeting ‘House arrest’ by police

Ravi Kishan is a BJP MP from Gorakhpur in UP. Due to this, the Y + category security has been given by the Yogi government in view of the threat to his life. In this way, Ravi Kishan has also tweeted and thanked Yogi Adityanath. Ravi Kishan tweeted and wrote- Respected revered Yogi Adityanath Maharaj ji. Your Excellency Mr. Maharaj, I, my family and the people of my Lok Sabha constituency are indebted to you and thank you for the y + security you have provided me in view of my safety and my voice will always resonate in the House. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Announcement of giving 25 lakh rupees to the victim’s family, will also get job and home

Respected reverend @myogiadityanath Your Majesty Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Kailash Vijayvargiya said- ‘Wherever Yogi ji is CM, the car overturns anytime’ Your Excellency Mr. Maharaj, I, my family and the people of my Lok Sabha are indebted to you for this y + security you have provided me in view of my safety and thank you. My voice will always resonate in the House. – Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) October 1, 2020

Please tell that Ravi Kishan compared Bollywood to the gutter in the house. On this, Jaya Bachchan was infuriated and said that some people make holes in the plate on which they eat. During this time, Ravi Kishan was threatened with death for his statement.

Ravi Kishan had said in Parliament that conspiracies are constantly being hatched to destroy the youth in the country. The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is continuously increasing. Every year drugs are smuggled from Pakistan and China to India. In this case many people in the industry have been caught, who are addicted to drugs. The culprits should be arrested soon and I request the Central Government to take strict action against the conspiracy of the neighboring countries.