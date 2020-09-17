Ravi Kishan got support from Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey, said this about Jaya Bachchan

new Delhi: Recently, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Ravi Kishan had said that Bollywood has become like a gutter. He said this about the Sushant case and the drug connection. On this, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan expressed his objection, saying in gestures that I am feeling really embarrassed, because yesterday, an MP in the Lok Sabha called Bollywood a gutter. Some people make holes in the plate they eat. After this statement by Jaya Bachchan, Bollywood has been divided into 2 parts. Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan has got the support of Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut said- I had a two-minute role on sleeping with the hero, I taught Bollywood Feminism

Reacting on social media, Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey have voiced support in Ravi Kishan. Nirhua wrote in a tweet that Honorable MP of Gorakhpur elder brother Ravi Kishan ji did not say anything wrong, why some people are feeling so chilly. At the same time, Amrapali Dubey, while posting on his Instagram account, wrote that he is not making holes in the plate he eats, he is cleaning that plate so that the next generation can eat in a clean plate.

Honorable MP of Gorakhpur, elder brother Ravi Kishan ji did not say anything wrong, why do some people feel so chilly? @ravikishann #IstandwithRavikisan #DrugMafiaOfBollywood

Let me tell you that since the CBI’s entry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, only after this, the connection of drug connection in Bollywood has started to open. In such a situation, its actors are falling on many actors. First Riya Chakraborty was arrested by NCB after questioning. At the same time, the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and many others are now coming out. Please tell that NCB has arrested more than a dozen drug dealers and is making inquiries.