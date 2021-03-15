Ravi Shares His Concerns About Work-Life Balance With Yeon Jung Hoon On “2 Days & 1 Evening” Season 4

(*4*)

On the March 14 episode of KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4,” VIXX’s Ravi and Yeon Jung Hoon had a heart-to-heart speak.

Within the earlier episode, all of the members apart from Yeon Jung Hoon had been despatched to a abandoned island to check their wilderness survival abilities. Yeon Jung Hoon, who had received all of the video games, loved an opulent tenting automobile expertise with a campfire and sizzling chocolate.

Ravi, who was the primary to be despatched to the island, obtained the correct to sleep indoors with Yeon Jung Hoon. Because the oldest member, Yeon Jung Hoon listened to youngest member Ravi’s considerations and gave him some heartfelt recommendation.

Ravi mentioned, “I don’t actually share my considerations with others. If I needed to choose one thing, I’d say that as a musician, I’m all the time fascinated by making music. Even after I’m completed singing, I really feel like I ought to begin engaged on extra music. I’m nervous as a result of I don’t have any hobbies.”

Yeon Jung Hoon requested him how lengthy he’d been doing music and Ravi replied, “I’ve been dancing since I used to be 15. I believe I used to be round 18 after I first began producing music. I assumed I used to be glad with simply doing music. However two years in the past, I realized that I used to be exhausted. I wasn’t properly bodily and mentally. I had a extreme case of one thing like panic dysfunction, and my respiratory was irregular. I attempted to seek out some new hobbies then, however I wasn’t capable of.”

Yeon Jung Hoon is understood to take pleasure in quite a lot of hobbies comparable to wine tasting and automobile racing. When Ravi requested him if he wasn’t afraid of operating out of time for his actual occupation, performing, due to his hobbies, the older member mentioned, “Performing is a job by which you’re pretending to stay another person’s life. I needed to meet a lot of completely different individuals with a purpose to perceive that I had been caught in a single perspective. It’s doable to really feel anxious about dropping one thing productive due to one’s hobbies, however in the event you focus an excessive amount of on one factor, you possibly can solely see the world via that slender lens.”

Ravi concluded, “So taking the time to relaxation and luxuriate in your hobbies can really be useful in your job,” and Yeon Jung Hoon agreed.

