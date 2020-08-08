General News

Ravi Writes To Fans Following Hongbin’s Departure From VIXX

August 8, 2020
VIXX’s Ravi has written to followers after it was introduced that Hongbin has left the group.

On August 7, Ravi took to his Instagram story to talk with followers. He shared, “I really feel cautious about talking. Thanks to everybody who’s by my facet proper now. I hope that everybody supporting us has extra blissful moments than ache. I hope everybody has a good night.”

After confirming Hongbin’s departure from VIXX, Jellyfish Leisure introduced that the group will now be selling with 5 members.

