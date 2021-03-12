Ray Benson on Asleep at the Wheel Celebrating 50 Years of Swinging

“It’s only a quantity,” says Ray Benson, waxing modest a few couple of large ones which might be arriving this 12 months for himself and his group, “however as , being in the enterprise, publicists want one thing to hold their hat on.” Then once more, honoring vital spherical numbers feels acceptable for somebody who invented the Wheel — Asleep at the Wheel, that’s, the progressive Western-swing group that can be commemorating its fiftieth anniversary with an all-star present, God and vaccinations prepared, in Austin in the fall of 2021.

Benson, in the meantime — seemingly a local Texan, however who actually got here to Austin by manner of California, by manner of his actually native Philly — can be celebrating his seventieth birthday on March 16. For the final decade and a half or so, he’s all the time had a co-celebrant: HAAM, the Well being Alliance for Austin Musicians, a corporation he co-founded greater than a decade in the past to assist present well being take care of his adopted hometown’s indigent musicians… which, to not put too jokey some extent on it, is most of ‘em. (Amid all the critical discuss well being crises, he can’t assist repeating the previous joke: “What do you name a musician with out a girlfriend? Homeless.”) In Austin, Benson’s birthday is sort of worthy of metropolis vacation standing, and the alliance all the time marks it with a South By Southwest-concurrent fundraiser, which can be a digital one this month.

The truth that possibly Benson does take some pleasure in Asleep at the Wheel’s large milestone is mirrored in the title of the album that the group has coming this fall: “Half a Hundred Years.” These 5 many years haven’t been all unerringly profitable ones, as Benson made clear in his revealing and sometimes hilarious memoir, “Comin’ Proper at Ya: How a Jewish Yankee Hippie Went Nation, or, the Usually Outrageous Historical past of Asleep at the Wheel.” The band chief may have used some well being care help himself, he admits, in the down instances between major- and minor-label document offers, or in moments anybody else might need guessed had been triumphant. Benson has sufficient of a really feel for humble absurdism to have opened his e book with an ironic anecdote about how, in 1979, the band performed to a crowd of eight prospects at a membership in Lubbock — the similar evening they had been being awarded one of their many Grammys in absentia on the west coast.

Beginning out at 19, Benson says, “I hoped for 10 years, truthfully. Particularly for nation musicians, should you had been fortunate sufficient to have successful, you’d get on the street and do your factor, then change into a disc jockey or guitar trainer. As a result of the street is such a tough life. However I simply beloved it, and I don’t hand over on something. In order that’s simply half of my being. However I actually beloved seeing America and the world, and getting in that bus and going. To have a life and play the street like we did for the final 50 years is an actual problem and dedication. As one man mentioned who left the band mentioned, ‘Hear, I gotta go. I’ve bought to take management of my calendar.’ And I mentioned, ‘Oh yeah.’ As a result of with us, if we’ve bought a gig, we’re going. It doesn’t matter if it’s your child’s soccer recreation — we’re gone.”

Gone and all the time going, even when half of the bus had been sheared off in an accident and snow and rain had been coming in via the tarp on the aspect. “There have been instances once I collapsed on the flooring, crying my eyes out: ‘What am I going to do now?’ But it surely was by no means ‘What can I do to get out of this?’ It was, ‘What am I going to do to repair this and hold going?’ That’s simply who I’m. My mother used to say, ‘I can’t win an argument with you since you simply don’t cease,’” he laughs.

Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel

Courtesy Asleep at the Wheel

Having escaped the Vietnam draft, Benson and some of his Philadelphia cohorts moved to rural West Virginia as the ‘60s turned to the ‘70s to stay off the land in ramshackle cabins and actually woodshed their bizarre-to-their-friends curiosity in what Benson nonetheless calls “country-Western.” The Western-swing subgenre particularly Benson as a result of, like the jazz and blues he additionally beloved, it was improvisational music. Asleep at the Wheel moved to Northern California and have become half of a hippie-country scene with Commander Cody and His Misplaced Planet Airmen — a way more raucous one than the laid-back country-rock in SoCal. They toured as the backing outfit for Stoney Edwards, the Black nation singer who by no means achieved Charley Pleasure’s success. (“It was 1971, and right here was a Black Indian from Oklahoma with a hippie band!”) They relocated to Austin, for good, between their very own first and second albums, whereas additionally frequently dipping toes into Nashville’s mainstream nation music.

“We weren’t Southern rednecks, however we wished to be a country-Western band that had hit country-Western information, and we succeeded enormously with that,” Benson says. “However the curiosity in blues, Western swing and improvisational music was the place it was at for us.” When it got here to Nashville, “we revered the native gamers, the studios, the songwriters. And it was that love/hate factor: We love what you did. We don’t like what you’re doing,” he laughs. “It was the business we knocked heads with. As a result of we had a high 10 in 1975 with ‘The Letter That Johnny Walker Learn,’ a joke music we’d written with Porter and Dolly in thoughts, and all of a sudden they’re going, ‘Oh shit, we bought a model identify — increase.’ They did what Nashville does, which was attempt to discover us hit songs. However we went, ‘All proper, let’s get loopy and let’s do all these items we actually wish to do!’”

Asleep at the Wheel in the early days

Courtesy Asleep at the Wheel

Willie Nelson and Doug Sahm had satisfied them to maneuver from Cali to Austin. “Willie mentioned, ‘Yeah, you’ll be able to open a present — 100 {dollars}.’ ‘Oh shit, we’re there!’ Willie wasn’t the icon that he was; we had been taking part in 200-, 300-seat honky-tonks with him then. However the Austin individuals who had been our age, although they weren’t Western swing teams, had been taking part in roots music, whether or not as singer-songwriters or doing Texas nation. It was a way of life greater than a musical type. There wasn’t any ‘Austin sound.’ And that’s why Nashville or the institution didn’t prefer it, as a result of they couldn’t automate it. However all of a sudden you had Willie, Waylon, Michael Murphy, Jerry Jeff Walker, Delbert McClinton, and later, the blues scene with my associates Jimmy and Stevie Vaughn and people guys. I bought the Fabulous Thunderbirds their first document deal.

“It was simply great. I may do all my enterprise strolling round city or driving my bike from one honky-tonk bar or eatery to a different, all run by like-minded folks. There have been films being written and books being written — and but all these folks frolicked at all the golf equipment. Each evening, it was like, ‘The place are we going?’ — once we weren’t on the street for these 200 days a 12 months.” Nashville took one other curiosity in Texas in the ‘80s. Benson reels off the names: “Lyle Lovett. okay.d lang. Rodney Crowell. Roseanne Money. The O’Kanes. Steve Earle. Mary Chapin Carpenter. And Asleep at the Wheel. There was an unimaginable renaissance of nice music from ‘85 to 90 — till Garth Brooks, principally. And that was when Nashville and Austin bought alongside superbly.”

Cameron Duddy, bass participant for the nation band Midland, and an immigrant to Texas himself, is one of those that associates Benson’s band with the metropolis. “We love Asleep at the Wheel,” says Duddy. “Whenever you arrive right here in Austin, whose city that is, simply in the airport alone. This can be a Willie Nelson city. This can be a Dale Watson city. And that is an Asleep at the Wheel city. And if you wish to make it, that’s the bar. It’s a must to be that good. I’m undecided we ever made it that far, however that was our aspiration, and that’s why we moved from California. You already know, it was like, ‘Oh, right here, there’s a distinct degree of dedication. And should you can’t reduce it right here, then you definately don’t need to be on stage.’”

Of the days when Austin may nonetheless be saved reliably bizarre: “These days are gone. But it surely’s like how anyone who’s lived in Manhattan is aware of that it’s a big metropolis, but it surely actually is a bunch of small cities inside the metropolis. So there’s nonetheless that in Austin. However the do-it your self, by the seat of your pants city, that’s over, simply because of the monetary strings of dwelling right here. Musicians, sadly, now, I simply don’t know the way they make it. We have now a housing scarcity. For $1,500 a month, you’ll be able to barely get a 600-square-foot condominium. The California cash has are available in. Elon Musk and Joe Rogan and all these folks, they’re not what Austin’s about. However they’re what Austin goes to be.”

For those who discover themselves indigent, “the city is so supportive of musicians with a bunch of nonprofits that assist, together with the Sims Basis and, of course, the Well being Alliance for Austin Musicians is unimaginable.” (Extra info on that under.)

On the subject of his personal well being, Benson was diagnoses with hepatitis when he was 50. Final 12 months, he was one of the earliest boldfaced names to come back down with COVID-19, and got here via it OK. “I’m an early adopter,” he explains. “I inform folks I’m Superman. I’m the king of viruses.” Benson had an entire part on viruses in his memoir, which appears prescient now. “My little brother, or not so little, is a genetic immunologist up in Northwestern med college, and we talk about how there are all these little beasties simply ready to get to us. These little bitty suckers are right here to kill us. And antibiotics are in all probability on one of their final legs of effectiveness, inside the subsequent hundred years or much less. It all the time pursuits me; I perceive just a little bit about public well being. However I wish to say: I’m not a scientist. I simply stayed at a Vacation Inn the different evening.”

These days, one of Benson’s greatest champions is a man who used to open for them: George Strait, for whom Asleep at the Wheel was opening in Texas stadiums at the time the pandemic hit. Strait isn’t any Commander Cody, however Benson loves having him in command of protecting a Western-swing sound alive. “George is a Republican and I’m a Democrat, let’s put it as clearly as that. George is a matinee idol, whereas Asleep at the Wheel by no means may have fulfilled that function; we had been renegades. However although we come from very totally different backgrounds, however we’re of the similar era and got here to the similar place.” Actually and in any other case. “We have now comparable musical tastes, and each imagine in a Texas that’s our residence.”

Asleep at the Wheel

Courtesy Asleep at the Wheel

As built-in into each the mainstream nation and Americana scenes as Asleep at the Wheel has been, Benson by no means loses sight of the issues that also make him a contented interloper. “Individuals had by no means met a Jew earlier than,” he recollects of his early days. “I bear in mind we had been on a bus with Tammy Wynette, and the bus driver goes, ‘Yeah, it’s them rattling Jews in New York who’re protecting Tammy’s music down.’ I went, ‘Steve, I’m Jewish.’ He mentioned, ‘You’re not — come on!’ No one knew. I used to be too tall to be a Jew,” Benson laughs. “I had crimson hair and I used to be 6-foot-7 and wore a cowboy hat and sang nation music. So, no, it wasn’t till I principally made some extent about it that individuals realized. And that was precisely how I wished it, as a result of I wished them to like me first and go, ‘Holy shit!’”

Brief of possibly a hero like Bob Wills, nobody has ever gotten extra deeply inside this music than Benson. “I all the time felt like I used to be one of these English guys, like Clapton, who found American blues and had been in a position to flip America onto their very own music. That’s the manner I all the time felt: coming in from being an outsider was the smartest thing.”

Asleep at the Wheel

Andrew Bennett

Asleep at the Wheel and HAAM Maintain an Austin Charitable Collaboration Going

Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson has all the time been prepared to ham it up for HAAM, the Well being Alliance for Austin Musicians, which he helped co-found in 2005. “For about the final 10 years, Ray has used his birthday — which occurs throughout South by Southwest — to assist increase funds and consciousness,” says HAAM CEO Reenie Collins. “He’s all the time used his contacts and associates nationwide to tug collectively a very numerous group of musicians that places on a singular present for us. And his 70th (birthday) and their 50th (anniversary) is being tied into tons of issues,” beginning with a web-based invite celebrating the former on March 16. (Go to myhaam.org for particulars and to donate.)

HAAM’s native musician beneficiaries “hold making an attempt to get again up off the floor,” Collins says, “particularly now with stay music being one of the first issues to go and one of the final to come back again. And I don’t suppose folks actually notice that usually musicians are working two or three jobs” with out full-time insurance coverage, offering the engine that retains the “stay music capitol’s” cultural financial system alive. Austin is residence to an estimated 8,000 working musicians, and HAAM helps about 2,700 per 12 months get entry to care, on an working price range of $3 million. “There actually isn’t one other metropolis in the nation that has one thing for musicians that does what we do.”

The org was based pre-Obamacare, and serving to musicians navigate that system to get entry now is only one half of what HAAM does. “Having this to handle these points once I wanted it might have been good, however that’s why I do what I do,” says Benson. “Think about a metropolis the place musicians get well being care! It’s occurring.”