Ray Brady Lifeless: Longtime CBS News Correspondent Was 94

Ray Brady, a longtime CBS News correspondent who targeted on enterprise and the economic system, died Jan. 12 at his house in Manhattan. He was 94.

Brady spent 28 years with CBS News, beginning in 1972 when he joined CBS Radio. He retired in 2000 after 23 years as a correspondent for “CBS Night News.”

Brady was well-regarded amongst his colleagues for his information of enterprise and understanding of how markets transfer. He was additionally remembered as a persistently natty dresser. On the time of Brady’s retirement, then CBS News president Andrew Heyward hailed “his highly effective sense of integrity, his real curiosity within the individuals he met alongside the way in which, and his unflagging ardour for the following story.”

Within the Nineties, Brady hosted the common “Night News” phase “The Cash Crunch,” which sought to assist viewers discover methods to stretch their {dollars}. He additionally hosted the “Eye on America” segments highlighting the lives of on a regular basis People.

Brady coated the most important enterprise tales of his period, notably the 1987 inventory market crash and the flamable mixture of oil and politics within the Center East. He additionally wrote for CBS News’ “MarketWatch” monetary web site and was a contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning.” In the summertime of 2000, Brady served as interim host for the PBS mainstay “Wall Road Week.” He earned an Emmy in 1982 for a collection of “Night News” stories on unemployment amid the recession.

Born in Philadelphia, Brady grew up in New Jersey. He served within the Navy throughout World Struggle II and graduated from

Fordham College in 1948. He started his journalism profession at New Jersey’s Lengthy Department Each day Document newspaper. He labored at Forbes, Barron’s and Dun’s Assessment earlier than becoming a member of CBS News’ radio arm to host its “Immediately in Enterprise” phase.

Brady’s spouse of 63 years, Mary Clark Wilson, died in 2018. Survivors embody a stepson, David; a stepdaughter, Nicki; three granddaughters and two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will likely be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the household requests that donations be made in reminiscence of Ray Brady to St. Benedict’s Preparatory College, 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Newark, N.J. 07102.