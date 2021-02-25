‘Ray Donovan’ Movie Set at Showtime

“Ray Donovan” is getting a function size movie continuation at Showtime.

Following the present’s stunning cancellation after seven seasons final yr, star Liev Schreiber will return within the title position, with collection stars Jon Voight and Kerris Dorsey additionally returning. Schreiber is co-writing the script with collection showrunner David Hollander, with Hollander additionally directing. Hollander and Schreiber can even government produce together with Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro.

The movie picks up the place Season 7 left off, with Mickey (Voight) within the wind and Ray decided to seek out and cease him earlier than he may cause any extra carnage. It can additionally weave collectively the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years in the past. Manufacturing on the movie is tentatively scheduled to start later this yr in New York.

“When ‘Ray Donovan’ went off our air after seven nice seasons, we heard from so a lot of its loyal followers that they weren’t able to say goodbye to Ray and the splendidly dysfunctional Donovan clan,” stated Gary Levine, co-president of Leisure for Showtime. “And so, for them, we’re delighted that Liev and David are creating an exciting new chapter of this iconic collection.”

Upon its conclusion, “Ray Donovan” aired 82 episodes, making it one of many longest-running Showtime collection so far. Others embody hits like “Weeds,” “Homeland,” “Dexter,” “Nurse Jackie,” and “Californication.” “Ray Donovan” additionally acquired 10 Emmy nominations throughout its run, with Hank Azaria profitable one for greatest visitor actor in a drama in 2016 for his position as Ed Cochran. Schreiber and Voight have been additionally each nominated for a number of Emmys throughout their time on the present. Voight gained the Golden Globe in 2015 for greatest supporting actor in a collection.