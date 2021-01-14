Ray Fisher Confirms He’s Been Removed from ‘The Flash’ Cast

Ray Fisher has confirmed that he’s been eliminated from the forged of Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” and won’t reprise his position as Cyborg within the comedian e book movie.

“I strongly disagree with their resolution, nevertheless it’s one that’s unsurprising,” Fisher says originally of a two web page publish, printed Wednesday night.

“Regardless of the misperception, Cyborg’s involvement in ‘The Flash’ was a lot bigger than a cameo,” Fisher continues. “And whereas I do mourn the misplaced alternative to carry [Cyborg alter-ego] Victor Stone again to the display, bringing consciousness to the actions of [DC Films head] Walter Hamada will show to be a way more vital contribution to our world.”

WarnerMedia, the guardian firm of Warner Bros., disputed Fisher’s claims that it had pushed him out of the position, noting that he had beforehand publicly refused to work with Hamada.

“Final summer season, Mr. Fisher was supplied the chance to reprise his position as Cyborg in ‘The Flash,’” WarnerMedia mentioned in an announcement. “Given his assertion that he is not going to take part in any movie related to Mr. Hamada, our manufacturing is now transferring on.”

WarnerMedia additionally denied that it had parted methods with Geoff Johns, the previous DC head and producer, who Fisher had claimed was exiting the corporate following its investigation into the actor’s allegations of misconduct on “Justice League,”

“Warner Bros. stays in enterprise with Geoff Johns who continues to supply ‘Stargirl,’ ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Doom Patrol,’ ‘Superman & Lois,’ and ‘Titans’ for the studio, amongst different initiatives,” the studio added.

The information of Fisher’s official departure from the subsequent movie within the DC prolonged universe comes as a part of an ongoing forwards and backwards between the actor and the studio, after an investigation into Fisher’s claims of on-set misconduct by “Justice League” co-writer Joss Whedon and “enabling” habits by writer-producer Geoff Johns and producer Jon Berg was launched in August 2020.

All through the investigation and since, Fisher has persistently spoken out about his claims by way of social media. On this newest publish, Fisher reiterated claims of misconduct by Johns and he accused Hamada of defending Johns and Whedon by hampering the studio’s investigation into his allegations.

Hamada was not accountable for DC Movies throughout manufacturing of “Justice League.” He took over as head in January 2018, two months after “Justice League” bombed on the field workplace. Nonetheless, Fisher says Hamada has didn’t take his claims that the Whedon-led reshoots of the movie had been rife with mistreatment. Whedon assumed the director’s chair after authentic filmmaker Zack Snyder departed the manufacturing as a result of dying of his daughter.

Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, defended Hamada.

“I imagine in Walter Hamada and that he didn’t impede or intrude within the investigation,” Sarnoff mentioned in an announcement. “Moreover, I’ve full confidence within the investigation’s course of and findings. Walter is a well-respected chief, identified by his colleagues, friends, and me as a person of nice character and integrity. As I mentioned in Walter’s current deal extension announcement, I’m enthusiastic about the place he’s taking DC Movies and stay up for working with him and the remainder of the group to construct out the DC Multiverse.”

The investigation into Fisher’s allegations wrapped up in December, with Warners releasing an announcement, studying: “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ film has concluded and remedial motion has been taken.” On Thursday morning, WarnerMedia reiterated that message.

“As has been beforehand acknowledged, an in depth investigation was carried out by an outdoor regulation agency, led by a former federal choose who has assured WarnerMedia that there have been no impediments to the investigation,” the assertion learn.

Fisher just isn’t backing away from his allegations. On social media, he supplied to “undergo a polygraph take a look at to assist my claims in opposition to [Hamada].” Fisher ended his assertion, writing, “if the tip of my time as Cyborg is the associated fee for serving to to carry consciousness and accountability to Walter Hamada’s actions — I’ll pay it gladly,” singing off along with his slogan “A>E” (which stands for “accountability > leisure”).

Although Fisher is not going to seem in “The Flash,” the actor has already accomplished work on the “Justice League” Snyder Lower, which is ready for launch on HBO Max in March. His position within the “Snyder Lower” is alleged to be far more substantial than within the theatrical model of “Justice League.”

Brent Lang contributed to this report.