Ray Fisher Disputes WarnerMedia Exec on ‘Justice League’ Investigation

Ray Fisher is disputing feedback made by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff relating to the investigation into Fisher’s allegations of misconduct on the “Justice League” set.

Fisher has alleged that Warner Bros. executives tried to impede the investigation of racially biased conduct relating to the movie, which director Joss Whedon took over after unique director Zack Snyder stepped away in 2017 on account of a household tragedy.

In an interview with Selection revealed on Monday morning, Sarnoff mentioned that the investigation didn’t corroborate these claims, particularly that DC Movies President Walter Hamada tried to intrude within the investigation.

“Our investigator, Decide Katherine Forrest, has issued statements particularly about [DC Films president] Walter Hamada, saying that there was no proof of interference by Walter within the investigation,” Sarnoff mentioned. “She mentioned that the cuts made within the Joss Whedon model of ‘Justice League’ weren’t racially motivated. We took it very significantly, so we employed one of many prime investigators on the market and gave her an amazing quantity of leeway.”

Sarnoff additionally mentioned there’s not a NDA retaining Fisher, who performed the superhero Cyborg, from revealing specifics concerning the abusive conduct he says he skilled. A consultant for Fisher confirmed this to Selection in an announcement, saying: “Mr. Fisher is not underneath NDA and can remark additional when applicable to take action.”

Sarnoff defended Hamada in opposition to Fisher’s claims, saying Hamada had “nothing to do with ‘Justice League’” and that he was “dissatisfied” that a lot of Cyborg’s story had been minimize from the unique movie.

“There actually was nothing that Walter did in opposition to Ray, the truth is he provided him a task within the Flash film,” Sarnoff mentioned. “…Walter occurs to be an individual of colour, so he is aware of what that appears like. He’s bringing in various voices at an accelerated tempo, greater than anybody has up to now.”

Fisher has mentioned that his character was faraway from “The Flash” movie.

Fisher issued a response to Sarnoff’s feedback Monday night on Twitter, addressing particular components of Sarnoff’s interview.

“Apparently some people at @WarnerMedia suppose {that a} room filled with executives saying ‘we are able to’t [have] an indignant Black man on the middle of the film’ (after which lowering/eradicating all Black and POC from that film) isn’t racist. Odd,” Fisher wrote.

Fisher referred to as WarnerMedia’s use of the time period “former federal decide” in referral to the investigator they employed “an try to sway public opinion” and “apparent and determined,” and reiterated that not solely Whedon is at fault for eradicating him from the movie.

“As I’ve mentioned – individuals will try to shift blame fully to Joss Whedon for the Justice League reshoots,” Fisher wrote. “Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg share in that accountability; with Johns working immediately with Joss on restructuring the script primarily based on exec’s convos,” Fisher wrote.

Fisher additionally referred to as Sarnoff’s feedback about Hamada providing Fisher a task within the “Flash” film and Hamada “figuring out what it appears like” as an individual of colour “absolutely the definition of tone deaf.”

Lastly, Fisher inspired WarnerMedia to share the findings of the “Justice League” investigation with the general public: “Reasonably than making an attempt to persuade individuals on what the Justice League investigation DIDN’T discover – how about you begin telling them what it DID?”

WarnerMedia declined Selection‘s request for remark on Fisher’s tweets.

In January, Fisher’s character, Cyborg, was faraway from “The Flash” movie. In December 2020, WarnerMedia introduced that it had concluded their investigation into misconduct on the set of “Justice League,” and that “remedial motion” had been taken.

Fisher first alleged that misconduct had occurred in July 2020, when he claimed that Whedon had exhibited abusive conduct on set, whereas producers Johns and Berg enabled him. An investigation was opened into the claims in August 2020, however escalated the subsequent month when Warner Bros. launched an announcement that, amongst different issues, Fisher “falsely claimed” that Hamada threw Whedon and Berg “underneath the bus” in a dialog with Fisher, in an try to avoid wasting face for Johns, a declare Fisher has stood by. Warner Bros. additionally claimed in September that Fisher initially declined to talk with the third celebration investigator, which Fisher disputes.

Fisher has not publicly detailed his allegations about Whedon’s conduct on the set of “Justice League,” and WarnerMedia has not publicly revealed the findings of its investigation, nor any particulars of the “remedial motion” the corporate says was taken as soon as it concluded.