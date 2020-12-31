Ray Fisher Says He’s Won’t Work With DC President Walter Hamada

“Justice League” star Ray Fisher says he won’t work on any movie related to DC Movies President Walter Hamada within the wake of WarnerMedia’s investigation into the alleged misconduct on the superhero movie set. The announcement seems to successfully finish Fisher’s temporary tenure because the DC superhero Cyborg after the discharge of Zack Snyder’s four-hour director’s lower of “Justice League” on HBO Max in 2021.

“Walter Hamada is essentially the most harmful type of enabler,” Fisher tweeted on Wednesday. “He lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept. 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very actual problems with the ‘Justice League’ investigation. I can’t take part in any manufacturing related to him.”

Hamada turned president of DC Movies in 2018, after “Justice League” first debuted in theaters to lackluster opinions and field workplace returns. Fisher’s tweet additionally included a hyperlink to a current New York Occasions interview with Hamada about the way forward for DC Movies, which referred to Snyder’s expanded model of “Justice League” as “a storytelling cul-du-sac” with no connection to imminent tasks, and famous that Snyder just isn’t at the moment concerned within the studio’s future.

Walter Hamada is essentially the most harmful type of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very actual problems with the Justice League investigation. I can’t take part in any manufacturing related to him. A>Ehttps://t.co/07OJ74PJra — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 30, 2020

A consultant for Warner Bros. declined to remark. Representatives for Fisher didn’t reply to a request for remark.

On the night of Dec. 11, WarnerMedia launched an announcement saying the “Justice League” investigation was concluded after trying into Fisher’s claims that director Joss Whedon participated in unspecified misconduct on set, and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled the alleged habits. WarnerMedia stated that “remedial motion” had been taken, however declined to offer additional particulars when pressed by Selection.

The “Sept. 4th hit-piece” that Fisher referred to was an announcement from Warner Bros. that Fisher refused to satisfy with the third-party investigators, a declare that he denied. The studio’s assertion adopted a tweet from Fisher by which the actor alleged Hamada “tried to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg below the bus in hopes that I’d relent on Geoff Johns,” a declare the studio denied.

Fisher first made his accusations public in July, and the WarnerMedia investigation started in August. On Twitter, the Cyborg actor shared that the corporate despatched him an announcement after the investigation ended, which stated “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the braveness to return ahead and help the corporate with creating an inclusive and equitable work atmosphere for its staff and companions.”

“There are nonetheless conversations that have to be had and resolutions that have to be discovered,” he added.

Regardless of Fisher’s a number of public statements and tweets relating to the investigation and “Justice League,” he’s declined to state particular particulars about his allegations.

Gal Gadot, who performed Marvel Lady in “Justice League” and her two standalone movies, advised Selection that she was interviewed as a part of WarnerMedia’s investigation.

“I do know that they’ve finished a really thorough investigation, even simply by how a lot time I spent with them,” she stated on Selection’s The Large Ticket podcast. She added that didn’t know what the “remedial motion” that was taken entailed, including “I’m curious to know what’s going to be the end result.”