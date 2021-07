Ray (Netflix) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Ray (Netflix) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Ray is an Indian internet collection directed by way of Abhishek Chaubey, Vasan Bala and Srijit Mukherji. The collection stars stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon within the lead roles. There are overall 4 tales on this collection Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Disregard Me Now not, Bahrupiya and Highlight, that are impressed by way of the tale written by way of Satyajit Ray.

Identify X-Ray: Decided on Satyajit Shorts Primary Solid Manoj Bajpayee

Ali Fazal

Kay Kay Menon

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Style Mental Mystery Thought Sayantan Mukherjee Director Abhishek Chaubey

Vasan Bala

Srijit Mukherji Manufacturer Rahul Joshi

Ajit Andhare Tale and Screenplay Niren Bhatt

Siraj Ahmed

Satyajit Ray Govt Manufacturer Anjali Bhushan

Lalit Prem Sharma Editor Nitin Baid

Prerana Saigal

Pranav Dasgupta DoP Swapnil Sonawane

Eeshit Narain

Arkodeb Mukherjee Supervising Manufacturer Pushkar Karmalkar Dress Clothier Veera Kapur EE

Abhilasha Sharma

Sabarni Das

Shivank Kapoor Casting Director Tess Joseph, CSA ICDN Makeup & Hair Preetisheel Singh D’souza

Shrikant Desai

Gladwin James

Srikant Desai Background Track Peter Cat Recording Co.

Dhruv Bhola

Karan Singh

Kartik Pillai

Rohit Gupta

Suryakant Sawhney

Rahul Kamle

Sagar Kapoor Sound Clothier Boby John

Premsanker S Manufacturing Clothier Anasuya Sengupta

Dhara Jain

Shibaji Buddy

Aditya Kanwar Manufacturing Area Viacom18 Studios

Tipping Level

Colosceum Manufacturing

Solid

The whole solid of internet collection Ray :

Manoj Bajpayee

As : Musafir Ali

Ali Fazal

As : Ipsit Nair

Kay Kay Menon

As : Indrashish Shah

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

As : Vik

Gajraj Rao

As : Aslam Baig

Shweta Basu Prasad

As : Maggie Dsouza

Anindita Bose

As : Rhea

Bidita Bag

As : Debashree

Dibyendu Bhattacharya

As : Peer Baba

Radhika Madan

As : Didi

Chandan Roy Sanyal

As : Roby Ghosh

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

As : Anuya

Raghubir Yadav

As : Hakim Saab

Kharaj Mukherjee

As : House owner

Shruthy Menon

As : Amala

Neeraj Purohit

As : Rahul

Rajesh Sharma

As : Suresh Sharma

R Bhakti Klein

As : Greg

Manoj Pahwa

As : Shopkeeper

Lovleen Misra

As : Vik’s mom

Secondary Solid

Kunahan Thampi as Mani

Karthik Dammu as Neil

Devarsh Shah as Amit

Akshay Kapoor as Sourav

Sanjay Soni as Samar Bhaiya

Gavin Methalaka as Gary

Yatendra Bahuguna as Anil

Monica Mahendru as Dr. Venkataiah

Kaizaad Kotwal as Maneckjee

Moumita Pandit as Prostitute

Mohammad Shakir as Raju

Alaric Ferns as Award Presenter

Bhavin Hirani as Physician

Vaishnavi Prashant as Kavitha (Sanatorium Recptionist)

Ravikant Wasnik as Cinema Cafe Attendant

Geeta Thakkar as Senior Nurse (Abortion)

Kalpana Rao as Nurse (Amala Supply)

Abhijit Majumder as Peon

Krutti Saxena as Nanny

Bishakha Thapa as Natasha

Rutuja Awaghad as Ambassador Resort Recpetionist

Vijay Sasi Kumar as Rhea’s Affiliate

Veera Kapur EE as Lady At Area Celebration 1

Neetu Vijay as Lady At Area Celebration 2

Sachin Singh as Paul

Amayra Fhakruddin Shaikh as Ananya

Kartik Jain as Ali Fazal’s Frame Double

Indrajit Majumder as Abhirup Sen

Soumya Sengupta as Dutta

Janardhan Ghosh as Partha

Arghyadeep Bhaduri as Onir

Aloknanda Ray as Paarul

Rahul Sengupta as Essential

Arka Sen as Younger Indrashish

Manab Chowdhury as Saloon Proprietor

Sanjoy Das as Anil Bose

Moin Hassan Qawali Group as Qawali Group

Apratim Chatterjee as Financial institution Govt

Abdul Majid as Nizam Bhai

Shweta Chowdhury as Ankita

Swati Mukherjee as Ankita’s Mom

Pritam Guha as Guy 1 (Durgah)

Deep as Guy 2 (Durgah)

Riya Buddy Saha as Lady I

Arundhati Mukherjee as Lady 2

Naren Bhattacharya as Manufacturer

Ayan Saha as Assistant

Eram Ali as Secretary

Mayukh Chakraborty as Cop

Nand Kishor Pant as Iumman

Goraksha Sakpal as Younger Musafir Ali (Age 10)

Harsh Rane as Younger Musafir Ali (Age 15)

Badrul Islam as Teach Attendant

Atika Ahmad Farooqui as Station Lady #1

Priyanka Setia as Station Lady #2

Unlock & Availibity

Ray is to be had to flow on Netflix from 25 June 2021. This season encompass overall 4 episodes. The primary trailer of the display used to be introduced on 8 June 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.

To be had On Netflix General Episode 4 Episodes Operating Time 52-64 Mins (General 233 Mins) Launched Date 25 June 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

Trailer

In case you have extra information about the internet collection Ray, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar