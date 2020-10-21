‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Gets First Trailer From Disney

The primary official trailer for “Raya and the Last Dragon” is right here, and it provides an action-packed take a look at Disney’s newest animated journey.

Launched on Wednesday morning, the trailer introduces Disney followers to Raya, voiced by “Star Wars” actor Kelly Marie Tran, an skilled warrior on the hunt for the final dragon in the fictional world of Kumandra. Like every Disney essential character, Raya is joined on her journey along with her trusty animal sidekick — Tuk Tuk, an cute armadillo simply as expert at navigating historical caves.

“My complete life, I skilled to develop into a guardian of the Dragon Gem, however this world has modified. And its persons are divided. Now, to revive peace, I need to discover the final dragon,” Raya says in the trailer whereas preventing a masked assailant.

The world of Kumandra has been cut up into 5 areas with completely different clans of individuals, who as soon as lived in concord with dragons. Nonetheless, evil monsters referred to as the Druun invaded the world, and the dragons sacrificed themselves to save lots of humanity. 5 hundred years later, the Druun are again, however one dragon was left behind in case the risk ever reappeared. Throughout her journey, Raya finds the dragon in the type of an outdated lady named Sisu (voiced by Awkwafina), and the two should reclaim Sisu’s dragon self and cease the Druun for good.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” was unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo with actor Cassie Steele voicing Raya and Awkwafina portraying Sisu. In August, Tran took over the lead function from Steele.

The movie is directed by Don Corridor and Carlos López Estrada, and it was written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. The movie will launch in theaters on March 12, 2021.

Watch the trailer beneath.