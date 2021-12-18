Rayadas vs Tigres: where and when to see the first leg of the final in Liga MX Femenil

Rayadas de Monterrey and Tigres will star in the fifth edition of the Classic Regio in a final (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

After having consolidated one of the best tournaments, the Women’s MX League he is about to meet the monarch team for him Scream Mexico Opening 2021. The two institutions that have had the most growth and projection since the creation of the tournament, in 2017, they will meet for the fifth time in a final and will give life to one more edition of Classic Regio. The Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León will seek their third championship in a row, but Eva Mirror He hopes to win the Cup in his first tournament at the helm of Rayadas.

After an overwhelming step over 17 days, the first and second place in the general table will measure their forces to catapult the new monarchs of the Liga MX Femenil. In the UANL they trust widely in the work that it has had Roberto Medina at the head of the institution, as he recently received the award for the best coach of Concacaf women’s teams from the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The field of the BBVA Stadium, in Guadalupe, will be the first venue to host the battle. The Steel Giant will be attended by fans at 90 percent capacity. It is so around 45,900 people will be able to cheer on the Striped players to consolidate an advantage that facilitates the return at the University Stadium. The rest of the football fans will be able to follow the match through various platforms.

The Amazons will seek to win their third championship in a row (Photo: Instagram / @ tigresfemeniloficial)

Place: BBVA Stadium, Guadalupe, Nuevo León.

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021.

Hour: 21:06.

TV: the first leg will be broadcast exclusively by the pay television signal, in such a way that Fox Sports You will have the signal of the meeting live and direct on the second channel of your chain.

Internet and Application: people who have a subscription to the pay television service, as well as Fox Sports, they will be able to enjoy the meeting also through the official website of the television station and the application of Fox Play.

Radio: meanwhile, those who prefer to be listeners of the national football, will be able to listen to the chronicle of the meeting live through the microphones of On the radio, in the 730 of modulated amplitude (am), as well as in the 96.9 of modulated frequency (fm).

The Rayadas de Monterrey will look for their second star thanks to Eva Espejo (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Since his arrival on the bench, Medina has led the Amazons to play two finals consecutively. The first occasion was during the Guard1anes 2020, a contest that he was able to direct completely after the suspension forced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic. Meanwhile, the second time he arrived was during the Guard1anes 2021. In both times he raised the trophy.

For its part, after having become the first champion coach of Liga MX Femenil, when he won the Cup trophy with Pachuca in 2017, Eva Mirror was awarded as the best coach of the year. With these antecedents, he will seek to vindicate the history of Las Rayadas and give them his second star in the history. Faced with the challenge, the young coach does not doubt the capacity of her squad and denied fearing the rival offense.

“It is not a question of taking care of ourselves, it is knowing clearly what Rayadas wants to play and propose in these two games. I’m not going to take care of Tigers and we are clear about the personality, the game model and everything we have done this season to repeat it and solidify it with a championship “he declared at a press conference before the game.

