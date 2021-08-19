Rayados de Monterrey plane made an emergency stopover in Puebla during its journey to CDMX

Los Rayados will face Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium next Wednesday (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The Rayados de Monterrey team, led by Javier “Vasco” Aguirre, made the trip to Mexico City to face Cruz Azul on Wednesday, August 18, on matchday 5. However, their arrival was delayed because the plane in which they were traveling had to make an emergency landing in the city of Puebla. According to the information, the reason was the weather situation of the capital.

According to various sports journalists and media based in the state of Nuevo León, the plane made a mandatory stopover at the “Hermanos Serdán” International Airport. Likewise, it was reported that both the crew and the players and coaching staff are well and They will be able to continue their journey on the night of this Tuesday, August 17.

In addition, according to sources consulted by the portal mediotiempo, the size of the aircraft is small so, given the impossibility of making the descent at the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM), lThe fuel reserves would not be sufficient to sustain itself in the air while receiving clearance from the control tower. So far, the Monterrey team has not issued any statement in this regard.

Los Rayados boarded their flight at 3:00 p.m. this Tuesday (Photo: Twitter @ Rayados)

After completing his last training session in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, the official account of the team documented the arrival of the players to the airport to make the trip. The publication was released around 3 pm and along with the photos, an allusion was made to the flight that the players would take. “We are going to CDMX, next day 5”, it reads in the publication.

However, the arrival at the Puebla airport was not documented. And it is that on Tuesday afternoon various storms and hail were present in some parts of the capital. Even the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) activated the yellow alert for 12 municipalities, between 5:00 p.m. and until midnight on Tuesday. On the list were Venustiano Carranza and Iztacalco, which are adjacent to the AICM.

The Rayados de Monterrey have scheduled a confrontation against the current champions of Mexican soccer. On your visit, Regiomontanos enjoy better numbers than those led by Juan Reynoso, because after four dates they were located in the fourth position of the general table with eight points obtained after two draws and the same number of victories.

Rogelio Funes Mori will seek to impose a new historical scoring mark after equaling that imposed by Humberto Suazo (Photo: Daniel Becerril / REUTERS)

Meanwhile, those of the Noria they managed to get their second victory of the tournament after defeating the Red Devils of Toluca. Despite this, the start of the tournament was not as expected, as they let go of five units by getting a draw and allowing a loss in his presentation against Mazatlán. For that reason they are in seventh position with one point less than their rivals.

In that sense, after stopping the undefeated step of Toluca, Cruz Azul could repeat the scene and do what the Rayados fall for the first time in the tournament. However, Monterrey has the good time of its scorer Rogelio Funes Mori, who equaled the record set by Humberto Suazo and it will seek to increase it in the following days, as well as the consolidation of the new reinforcements on the field of play.

The kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18. The Colossus of Santa Úrsula will be able to house just over 17 thousand people who will be able to be distributed in the stands in one of the most attractive duels for the fifth day and first of half a week in the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament.

