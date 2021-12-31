Rayados de Monterrey ran out of goal options due to COVID-19

Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the start of Liga MX. (Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / File)



Monterrey will close the year with a great concern for its players, specifically, for its goalkeepers. Recently, the club launched a statement on social networks, in which it states that three of his players tested positive for COVID-19 and they were immediately isolated. To the bad luck of the team, the three footballers were the goalkeepers from Striped. The owner Esteban Andrada, alternate Luis Cardenas and even the third goalkeeper, the young Cesar Ramos.

Today, the team led by Javier Aguirre played a friendly match against Correcaminos. The novelty was that none of the usual goalkeepers was summoned, since the match was disputed Fernando Mata Y Alexander cross, goalkeepers of the sub-20 of the team. The absence of Cárdenas was expected, since at the beginning of the week it was reported that the player was isolated for testing positive for the disease, however, the case of Andrada and Ramos was unexpected for the club.

The absence of its three goalkeepers represents a disadvantage for Monterrey one week before the tournament begins Closing 2022 of the MX League. The recovery by its players must be as accelerated as possible, since none can be part of any call until they give negative in the test. Therefore, it is very likely that the team will use a goalkeeper from the U-20 category on the first match of the contest.

Javier Aguirre arrived in Monterrey in 2021. (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



Esteban Andrada is an Argentine goalkeeper who arrived in Monterrey in 2021, from Boca Juniors. At 30, the player is considered one of the best goalkeepers in his country. In fact, it has been part of some calls for the Senior Selection. Since he arrived at the team in northern Mexico, he took over the starting position of the team and has starred in important performances, such as in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Luis Cardenas He is a Mexican goalkeeper who was trained in the basic forces of Monterrey. At 28, the goalkeeper has never been able to establish himself as the starting goalkeeper for any team and has spent most of his career as a substitute. In 2017 he went on loan to Zacatepec, a team in which he was active for a year. In 2018 he continued his loan, only with the White Roosters from Queretaro. Today he is the second goalkeeper in the scheme of the Basque Aguirre.

By last, Cesar Ramos is a young archer, also emerged from the Rayada quarry. At the age of 21, the club bet on him to raise him to the first team this year and make him the third goalkeeper. His last game as a starter was with the team of Ray2, in the league of MX expansion, encounter in which he did not concede any goal.

Monterrey was eliminated by Atlas last tournament in the quarterfinal round. (Photo: EFE / Antonio Ojeda / File)



For now, Monterrey joins the list of teams that have reported Covid-19 infections among their ranks (the other club is Athletic San Luis). In the hope that there will not be a rebound in infections within the League, the next tournament is scheduled to begin without delay on January 6.

For its part, Monterrey will debut on January 8, 2022, when it receives a visit from Queretaro at BBVA Stadium o’clock at 5:00 p.m. Waiting for the team to recover one of its goalkeepers, Monterrey is waiting for the start of the tournament, hoping that the number of infections by Covid-19 does not increase within its squad.

