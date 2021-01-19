Rayados de Monterrey will carry out COVID-19 detection tests due to an outbreak in the first team

Rayados de Monterrey could face a complicated rival for the coming weeks: COVID-19 (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



Despite the good start to the tournament, Rayados from Monterrey could face a tough opponent for the next few weeks: the COVID-19. The club reported that will advance virus detection tests for a possible outbreak within the first team.

“After the cases and symptoms of COVID-19 that have occurred among some members of the club, we inform that we will advance the PCR medical tests of the entire campus that were scheduled for next week and we will carry them out this Tuesday, January 19 ”, reads a statement from the institution.

Regiomontanos pointed out that will release the results of the exams shortly to the players, coaching staff and staff. In addition, they indicated that previously detected cases are isolated and under medical observation.

Rayados statement on PCR tests (Photo: Club Monterrey)

“We reiterate to the members of the club, our fans and the community the importance of follow the instructions of the health authorities in this emergency”, Ends the document published on social networks.

The Sultana del Norte team did not disclose the number or name of the infected. However, the site ESPN indicated that the figure could reach 18 elements sick with coronavirus.

The media revealed that, after the game against the Águilas del América, several players who played the game presented discomfort related to the disease. Among them are Cesar Montes, Maximiliano Meza, Jesús Gallardo, Matías Kranevitter, Rogelio Funes Mori and A Loba.

It is worth remembering that this would be the second time that Funes Mori battles against COVID-19. The Argentine forward reported on June 10 through his social networks that he had tested positive for coronavirus and on the 20th of the same month he recovered from the disease.

The club reported that it will advance the virus detection tests for a possible outbreak within the first team (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

At the same time, ESPN noted that The Gang has been fighting the virus for several days. He indicated that the contagion began with Stefan Medina and Avilés Hurtado, along with a therapist and a prop from the first team, in addition to the five cases in the U-20 team and a prop from the U-17 category.

With this panorama, according to Clear Brand, the match between Rayados and the champion León on matchday 3 could change the date. The newspaper explained that a source mentioned that La Liga MX is already analyzing this possibility as a result of covid-19 outbreak among the players of the Monterrey first team.

It is it would be the first match suspended due to coronavirus outbreaks in the Guard1anes 2021 tournament of the Men’s First Division. However, this season all the divisions have had at least one match that changed the date due to this situation, including the Liga MX Femenil, Liga de Expansión MX and the U-17 and U-20 categories.

The match between Rayados and the champion León on matchday 3 could change the date (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



It is worth remembering that Mexico is going through difficult times due to the increasing numbers of patients with coronavirus in the last month. According to this Sunday’s report, the Ministry of Health (SSa) registered 1,641,428 accumulated positive cases and 140,704 deaths for the disease.

The health agency accounts 159,522 total deaths from the disease, including suspects, and 416,205 total suspected cases. In addition, 39.82% of the people studied have tested positive for COVID-19.

