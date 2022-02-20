Rayados fans asked for the resignation of Vasco Aguirre from Paris, Barcelona and Milan

The protests over the crisis in Los Rayados have gone around the world (Photo: Twitter/@LaFuerzaRayada)

After a participation in the Club World Cup considered a failure by the fans, the Rayados de Monterrey had the opportunity to vindicate their sporting power against the Puebla, in Liga MX. However, despite the notable payroll difference between the templates, the tournament leaders defeated Javier Aguirre’s team with a solitary goal. After the defeat, the campaign calling for the resignation of the Basque was present in countries like France, Spain and Italy.

Photographs with leaves and banners whose message was addressed to the Monterrey board began to spread on social networks. Days before the return of the people from Monterrey to Liga MX, a first protest at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. “Javier Basque Aguirre, we demand your resignation. You can with the board, never with the gang. Up the glorious Monterrey Soccer Club #FueraVasco”, reads the banner.

However, messages of disagreement from other European countries began to spread after the defeat against Nicolás Larcamón’s team. On a retaining fence, located a few meters from the Milan Cathedral, Italy, A poster similar to the one placed in Paris appeared. “Outside the club’s bookmakers. Out mercenaries. #OutCodere, #OutOrnelas, “Out Basque”, He was the legend of the protest.

Javier Aguirre has been singled out for the poor results of the Rayados (Forum: Suhaib Salem/REUTERS)

Another of the places where messages against the directive were placed was in Barcelona, ​​Spain. On one of the posts located on Paseo de Lluis Companys, a few meters from the Arch of Triumph, three sheets were glued. Two of them contained the faces of Javier Aguirre and José Ornelas with the captions “#FueraOrnelas” and “#FueraVasco”. In the third they stated that “You don’t play with the gang. Out mercenaries.”

The situation of the Monterrey team has not been the most favorable. His powerful payroll, cataloged as the best in the circuit according to the portal of Transfermarkt, has not been reflected in the results on the field of play. And it is that the Rayados failed to transcend in the Club World Cupwhere they looked like one of the three most powerful teams on paper.

In their most recent participation, they visited the Puebla at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium. The match represented a encounter between the plus template and the less expensive of Grita México Clausura 2022. The local team, according to the specialized portal, enjoys a value located in the €20.7 millionwhile those from Barrial have a notable superiority in reporting €85.9 million. Despite this and the fact that the leaders were outnumbered at the beginning of the second half, the Basque could not rescue the tie.

Rayados’ last victory was in the Club World Cup against Al Jazira (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

Since they played the playoff of the Grita México Apertura 2021, when they kicked out Cruz Azul, the Rayados have played six Liga MX games and two in the Club World Cup. Of the total, they have only managed to achieve a couple of wins. The first was against Necaxaon day 2 of the domestic tournament, and one more in the match for fifth place in the international tournament, when they managed to beat Al Jazira of the United Arab Emirates.

Since his return to Liga MX at Guard1anes 2021, the Basque has directed in 35 meetings officers to the Monterrey residents. His record has been mostly favorable with obtaining 14 victorias, although he has also allowed 13 draws and 8 losses. Despite the bad moment and with his background as a coach, people like Miguel Herrera have supported his work.

Rumors about a possible departure of Aguirre have been latent since his participation in the Mundialito. However, There has been no official statement from the team’s management, as well as the still coach. In the meantime, he must prepare his return to the BBVA Stadium to host Atlético de San Luis on matchday 7.

