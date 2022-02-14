Rayados fans thwarted Duilio Davino for defending Vasco Aguirre

Duilio Davino spoke about the continuity of Javier Aguirre as coach of the Rayados (Photo: Twitter/@dlptlv)

In the midst of the controversy over the sporting ups and downs that have afflicted the Rayados de Monterrey in recent weeks, the sporting president Duilio Davino called a press conference to discuss the complex moment. Although the expectation of the fans fell on the announcement of a restructuring or forceful measures to resolve the situationthe former soccer player clarified that Javier Aguirre will continue in office of technical director, for which he unleashed criticism on social networks.

“Javier remains in his position and we will be constantly evaluated. Those of us who are dedicated to football, that’s how it should be, we understand the annoyance of the fans. It is a difficult question to answer (about the continuity of Vasco until the end of the tournament), because everything is exposed to constant revision. We trust our coaching staff to achieve the goals of this tournament”, he declared to the media.

Immediately, users on social networks they reproached the manager’s work and pointed him out as one of those responsible for the current situation. Messages like “you can’t even come back from a game, do you think you can get out of this situation? I don’t believe anything”, “You are responsible”, “Everything remains the same here (…) hopefully and the commitments are demanding for the entire organization” and “Forget the title this tournament, let’s go for another failure”, were read On twitter.

Javier Aguirre considered that the performance of the Rayados in the 2022 Club World Cup was not the worst in history (Photo: Suhaib Salem/REUTERS)

And it is that the Rayados have not been able to achieve the objectives that were raised with the arrival of Javier Aguirre and the reinforcements with which the board turned the squad into one of the most complete on the circuit. According to the specialized portal Transfermarktwith a market value of €85.9 millionthe Monterrey residents are the most valuable team in Liga MX. However, the results are far from this figure.

Despite the expectations generated by his qualification for the Club World Cup, the Rayados did not manage to transcend beyond the first round. After falling with the decimated cadre of Al-Ahly, those of the Basque they had no choice but to try rescue fifth place, a situation they obtained by beating Al Jazeera, of the United Arab Emirates. In that sense, Javier Aguirre minimized the defeat, although Davino’s opinion was different.

“I would like to start by acknowledging the failure of the team in the Club World Cup, they were not the objectives. We are very sorry for the results. We endorse the commitment we have with the fans, now it is the league and we are excited to return to another Club World Cup (…) These results were not what we expected, We are disappointed with the result we had in the Club World Cup”assured before the microphones.

Monterrey rescued fifth place in the Club World Cup after beating Al Jazira (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

Another of the topics in Duilio Davino’s conference revolved around the little obedience that Javier Aguirre can have from his work team. And it is that Víctor Manuel Vucetich went so far as to declare that the Basque could not abide by the indications of the scratched directive due to the youth of its members. However, the former Americanist player declared that he had not heard the words of King Midas, so he did not delve into the subject.

The situation they face in the Grita México Clausura 2022 has been irregular. With a pending game to face, a victory and five units, the Rayados march in the tenth general position. On their return, the team has the responsibility of recover units to be on top of the leaderboard and directly access the league to fight for the title.

It will be on Friday, February 18, when, in the meeting scheduled for matchday 6, the Rayados visit Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Although on paper the superiority of the people from Monterrey is evident, it will be a crucial meeting for the Basque Aguirre due to the good work that Nicolás Larcamón has achieved with La Franja, because at the moment the tournament looks like the leader.

