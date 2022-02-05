Rayados in the Club World Cup: how Monterrey has fared in the FIFA tournament

Next Saturday, February 5, the Rayados de Monterrey team will begin its participation in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)

Next Saturday, February 5, the team of scratched from Monterrey will start participating in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021. After being crowned champion in the Concacaf Champions League against America in 2021, the Monterrey team obtained their pass to the world competition.

Those led by Javier Aguirre have already traveled to the United Arab Emirates to prepare for their game against Al-Ahly, Egyptian First Division team. It should be noted that this is not the first time that the team Lined is classified to Mundialito, in 2011 had his first appearance in the tournament and since then he has added different participations in the Club World Cup.

The most recent occasion in which they competed for the FIFA trophy was in 2019, his performance ended after being eliminated by Liverpool in the semi-final round.

those of the Gang They have had different results in the tournament, they have even been among the top three teams in the world, since they won third place on two occasions.

Rayados lost in the quarterfinals in his first tournament appearance (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

Set region he came to be crowned champion in the Apertura 2010, under the command of Víctor Manuel Vucetich they obtained their fourth star and their good performance in the Concacaf Champions League they were able to qualify for the Club World Cup.

With the illusion of giving a good performance in Japan, they beat Espérance Sportive de Tunis with a score of 3 – 2 and with that they qualified for the quarterfinals, a phase in which they fell against the host team of the venue, Kashiwa Reyson, in as many penalties.

The Rayados arrived as two-time Concacaf champions and finished third in the competition (Photo: Twitter/@SomosRayados)

The scratched they arrived as two-time CONCACAF champions, so they sought to go beyond the quarterfinals and they did succeed, in the quarterfinals they eliminated the Korean team Ulsan Hyundai with a result of 3 – 1; in the semi-finals they fell to Chelsea in the Premier League, but secured one more game in quest for third place on the podium.

That was how they faced Al-Ahly (team they will face in this 2021 edition) and defeated them with a record of 2 – 0. His victory meant one of the most outstanding in the history of Concacaf within the Mundialito.

In 2013 Monterrey was in fifth position in the tournament (Photo: Twitter/@SomosRayados)

For the third consecutive time, Monterrey FC reached the FIFA tournament. At that time became the most outstanding team in Concacaf because he was the current three-time champion of the Champions League. Despite the departure of Víctor Vucetich, they faced a third performance in the Club World Cup under the direction of José Guadalupe Cruz.

The event was held in Morocco and the first rival he faced scratched went to Club Deportivo Raja, a local team. Due to the game inconsistencies of the albiazules they lost 2 – 1 in the quarterfinals, so they went to the round to define fifth place.

Again they crossed with the Al-Ahly and they defeated them with a score of 5 – 1. From then on, the team experienced a series of internal difficulties in which it did not qualify for the Liga MX group and was absent for a long period of international competitions due to poor results.

Monterrey came in third place in the Club World Cup under the direction of Turco Mohamed (Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari)

After being away for six years, managed to qualify after defeating Tigres in the Concachampions under the direction of Uruguayan coach Diego Alonso. However, months later Antonio The Turk Mohamed to take charge of the club.

That was how Mohamed participated in the fourth performance of The gang at Club World Cup in Qatar. Their first match was in the quarter-final stage against Al-Sadd. They managed to beat them with a score of 3 – 2 and advance to semifinals where they crossed with him Liverpool of the Premier League.

For luck the Turkish his team fell with a score of 2 – 1. They disputed the third place of the tournament before Al-Hilal Saudi, and after a two-goal draw, the winner It was decided in a penalty shootout. The regal they knew how to resolve the match and with four shots scored they took third place in the competition.

