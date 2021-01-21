Rayados replied to America: Monterrey assured that it complied with health protocols, despite the COVID-19 outbreak

Rayados answered América and assured that he complied with all the established health protocols (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



The controversy over the outbreak of COVID-19 infections in Monterrey it keeps giving something to talk about. In a war of communiqués, Rayados answered America and assured that he complied with all the established health protocols.

“We emphasize that the match against Club América, held on Saturday, January 16 at the BBVA Stadium, our club complied in a timely manner with all the established health and competition protocols by Liga MX and the health authorities for this Guard1anes 2021 tournament ”, reads the document published on their social networks this Wednesday.

The Gang assured that Since the epidemic began in Mexico they have implemented strict measures to preserve health of its members, as well as that of its rivals. In addition, they reiterated their commitment to review and reinforce the sanitary protocols of their facilities.

Rayados statement on the accusations of America (Photo: Club Monterrey)

And is that America expressed its annoyance this Wednesday about the situation that Rayados is experiencing with its sprout of COVID-19 in the first team of the Liga MX. This is because several of his players presented symptoms after the meeting they held last Saturday.

Through a lengthy statement, Las Águilas reported that “There have been some symptoms related to the virus among players”. For this reason, taking into account the 19 positives from La Pandilla, he isolated the soccer players under medical supervision.

They also indicated that the players, coaching staff and staff were tested for the coronavirus on Tuesday. “The results will be released to public opinion as soon as possible ”, they added.

The azulcrema team assured that since last year have punctually followed up on established sanitary recommendations, “Implemented a rigorous sanitary protocol”. They pointed out that they have been highly effective, as the positive results in the squad have been minimal.

America expressed its annoyance this Wednesday over the situation that Rayados is experiencing with his COVID-19 outbreak (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

Those from Coapa pointed out that two days before their duel against the Monterrey team, the club ordered tests to the entire squad and they came out negative. For this reason, they expressed their annoyance with their rivals for not taking “additional precautions”.

“A greater responsibility of all is essential to reduce COVID-19 infections. We consider that Rayados’ starting team may have taken additional precautions upon learning that some of their players tested positive the day before the match on matchday 2 “, they sentenced.

It is worth remembering that this Monday Rayados reported that several of his players had symptoms after the match at the Azteca Stadium against América. He indicated that they would advance virus detection tests due to the situation.

The people of Monterrey announced that on their campus there were 19 people infected with COVID-19 and 11 of them were first-team soccer players (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



This Wednesday, they announced that there were 19 people infected with COVID-19 and 11 of them were soccer players of the first team. Therefore, in coordination with Liga MX, they rescheduled their next two matches.

This Saturday’s game against him champion lion was changed to wednesday March 10 at the BBVA Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). Likewise, the meeting before Puebla changed for tuesday February 2 at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Just this Wednesday, at a press conference, Nicolas Larcamón, coach of The Strip, expressed his annoyance at the rescheduling of the game. This is because their match against America will be brought together, which will be four days after meeting Rayados.

