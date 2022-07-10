Rayados vs. America: when and where to see the debut of Cabecita Rodríguez and Néstor Araujo

The Águilas del América will visit the Rayados de Monterrey on matchday 2 of the Apertura 2022 tournament (Photo: Carlos Ramírez/EFE)

After the tie at the start of the 2022 Opening tournament, the Eagles of America will travel to the Steel Giant to visit the scratched by Victor Manuel Vucetich. In the match, both teams will seek victory because, in addition, the locals fell by four to three against Club Santos Laguna. On the other hand, Fernando Ortiz will have the opportunity to make use of Nestor Araujo and Jonathan Rodriguezthe two most attractive signings of the team in the current semester.

Striped and Eagles They will engage in one of the most attractive matches of the day. Although they are two of the candidates to take the title of the semester, they will also collide two of the most valuable squads in Mexican soccer. It is worth mentioning that, according to the portal specialized in transfers Transfermarktthe campus Americanist brings together a total value of €77 million and stood at the top. In second place are the people from Monterrey with €69.7 million.

Although the start of the tournament was not entirely favorable for the local team, as two members of the coaching staff were sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), the fans present at the Guadalupe, Nuevo León venue will seek to encourage his players to keep as many units as possible in his territory.

Tano Ortiz will be able to use his reinforcements for the match with the Rayados (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Place: BBVA Stadium, Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Date: Saturday July 9, 2022

Hour: 21:05

TV: Being a meeting of the Rayados de Monterrey as locals, the actions will be in charge of Fox Sports exclusively. In this sense, the meeting will be broadcast on Fox Sports Premium.

Internet and application: The company’s multiplatform Fox Sports It will also offer the possibility of following the actions of the meeting totally live. However, it will only be possible for subscribers to the Premium service.

Radio: the radio listeners will be able to access the broadcast of the meeting through the microphones of The Eighth Sportson 1030 amplitude modulation (am), as well as on the station’s official website.

The Rayados will seek to stay with the victory (Photo: Miguel Sierra/EFE)

One of the most interesting events for the party is the debut of two of the three reinforcements that Fernando Ortiz integrated for the dispute of the semester. Hours before the meeting, through his Twitter account, the little head Rodríguez He anticipated what may be his debut as a player for America. “We are ready”was the message with which he promoted the meeting corresponding to day 2.

Meanwhile, according to a media report TUDNboth the former Cruz Azul gunner and the defender of Celta de Vigo, Nestor Araujo, They will start against Monterrey. The alignment that Tano could use for the commitment contemplates William Ochoa in goal and a line of four defenders made up of Miguel Layunon the right side; louis sources, on the left; as well as Sebastian Caceres y Araujo in the center.

The middle ground will be dominated by Pedro Aquino With Jonathan Dos Santos y Diego Valdes in the middle point. Meanwhile, the attack will be spearheaded by Federico Vinasas a tip, while Alexander Zendejas y little head Rodríguez They will occupy both flanks to do damage to the goal defended by Luis Cárdenas.

In this regard, after having been discharged due to injury, the goalkeeper Stephen Andrada wished the second goalkeeper good luck Luis Cardenaswho will be in charge of keeping the arc at zero. “He hasn’t played for a long time (…) I think we have to leave him for a few more games and obviously he’s going to do well”he declared.

