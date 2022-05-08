Rayados vs. San Luis: when and where to watch the game for the sixth ticket to the league

Rayados de Monterrey and Atlético de San Luis will compete for the second playoff ticket (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

The definitive moment for the teams that finished the regular tournament between the fifth and the twelfth step has arrived. The second playoff match will bring together the Monterey Stripedwho finished in seventh position, as well as Athletic Saint Louiswhich managed to sneak into the 10th place. Victor Manuel Vucetich has the advantage, although the potosinos of Andre Jardine They will seek to surprise in the direct elimination duel.

After having lost the first match of the Club World Cup against Al-Ahly, the management then led by Javier Aguirre began to sow more doubts. It was so with the questionable results in the league, the board decided to stop him and bring back the king midas to rescue the team from the sultana and return it to the top of the general table.

Although the objective of the direct classification was not achieved, the fans were happy to witness the increase in the level of play shown by the players. Thus, by having a more favorable position in the classification, the people from Monterrey will be able to count on the support of their public to be able to carry out the result and seek the league trophy in one of their worst tournaments. The meeting may be seen by different platforms.

André Jardine will seek to repeat the victory of Atlético de San Luis in the regular season (Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/REUTERS)

Place: BBVA Stadium, Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon.

Date: Saturday May 7, 2022.

Hour: 17:45.

Television: Being a match in which the Rayados de Monterrey will be the local team, the signal will be transmitted exclusively through the channel Fox Sportsin the form of pay television.

Internet and application: The cross-platform Fox Sports, that is, its official website and mobile phone application, will have the signal of the meeting live. However, it will only be available to subscription users.

Radio: Radio listeners will also have the possibility to follow the actions of the meeting live. One of the options will be the 730 amplitude modulated (am) microphones in The Deportesas well as in the 1030 and 107.3 HD2 by The Eighth Sports.

The Rayados de Monterrey managed to resume the pace hand in hand with the king midas, although they did not offer one of their best tournaments either. After 17 games, in which they could have harvested 51 units, only they managed to collect 26, product of seven wins, five draws and five lossesa statistic that it shares with three other institutions.

King Midas managed to improve the pace of the Rayados in the tournament (Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Although on paper the Rayados look like the favorite team, it is worth mentioning that in the game on day seven in the regular season they fell by two goals to zero against the potosinos. In that sense, Vucetich has recognized the performance of the coach of Atlético de San Luis, as well as his tactical approach, for which he refused to feel confident.

“It gives us certainty to play with our people. It is a spectacular motivation to be with the fans. We are eager to win, do things right and 100 percent. We are aware of and attentive to all the factors that may intervene so as not to take any surprises against Atlético de San Luis. We have great respect for rivals.”declared at a press conference.

For its part, Andre Jardine He was convinced of choosing his best players on the field of play in order to beat the Rayados and become the protagonists of the match.

“Atlético is no longer a team that only defends itself, but neither have we reached a level of being what we propose in all the games. We know our limitations, we must be humble and recognize that we have virtues but also flaws that we have worked on. We are going to go to Monterrey to plant ourselves well, take advantage of what comes our way and avoid failing at key moments of the game. Be effective and forceful ”, he sentenced.

