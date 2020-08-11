Raymond Allen Lifeless: ‘Sanford and Son’ Actor Dies at 91

Raymond Allen, the actor identified for his roles as Uncle Woody on “Sanford and Son” and Ned the Wino on “Good Occasions,” died on Monday after a battle with respiratory points. He was 91.

His daughter, actress Ta Ronce Allen, confirmed the information in a Fb publish.

“Simply needed to let The Allen Household and mates know that Dad obtained his wing two hours in the past,” she wrote. “His heat, variety coronary heart and cleaver sayings might be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Relaxation In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The final of 12 siblings.”

She continued, “What a day that is been. I’m so surrounded by love from mates and household. This has been one of many hardest days of my life I misplaced my father Raymond Allen and my cousin Deborah Doll (his niece). They’re now each being held by the wings of angels.”

Allen had been beforehand recognized with a bacterial an infection in Could, however examined destructive for coronavirus. He had been handled at a well being care facility in California since 2016 after combating pneumonia. He was discovered there unresponsive on Monday morning.

Together with enjoying Uncle Woody through the present’s run from 1972 to 1977, he reprised the function for a derivative sequence known as “The Sanford Arms.” He additionally labored on “The Love Boat,” “The Jeffersons,” “Wattstax,” “What’s Occurring” and as Merle the Earl on “Starsky and Hutch.” He stepped away from appearing in 1985 as a result of medical points.

Allen is survived by his daughters, Ta Ronce and Brenda Allen.