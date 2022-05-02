Razer and the PC world fire Robert Krakoff

Much is said about video games, cutting-edge technologies and strategic movements that have marked the future of this entertainment medium, but sometimes those pioneers who put their grain of sand to create the structure of current video games. Among the many creators and visionaries that the PC has gaminglike the story of Gabe Newell and Bill Gates to create today’s gaming PC, we find Robert Krakofffather of first mouse for gaming and that he has died at the age of 82.

Krakoff founded in 1998 next to Min-Liang Tan the current one Razer Inc., the American firm —based in present-day Singapore— focused on the manufacture of video game hardware. Although it was formally established in 2005, its first steps were in 1998 with the Razer Boomslanga mouse gaming from high range which is considered the first gaming peripheral ever created.

We are talking about a peripheral with nothing less than 2000 ppp, something that may seem very small today, especially when we think of gaming mice, but at that time it managed to double the dots per inch of the competition. This first peripheral was the work of Krakoff, who not only put the foundation stone of the subsequent and current PC gaming system, but also led to the signing of a historic sponsorship between Razer and professional gamer Johnathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel, which today we can consider the first step of the future of gaming. eSports.

What a guy RIP #razerguy A true gent! The original gaming GOAT. Every gamer owes a little something to this wonderful man. pic.twitter.com/WGDkwRNzZH — Darren Roberts (@d4zzlar) April 28, 2022

The importance of Krakoff within Razer, and especially within the video game, led him to receive the affectionate nickname of “RazorGuy“In fact, and as Darren Roberts, ex-director of Razer, points out, its importance for the company was such that it included a signed letter by Krakoff himself on the back of different peripherals such as the Razer Diamondback in its first model from 2004.





We can even see that, under the signature of “RazorGuy”, buyers could find the email [email protected], where Krakoff himself had no problem in responder requests, messages from players and users, and even grant interviews. And legacy who is and will be remembered by gamers and by the company itself, who dedicate a section to Robert with the words “Robert’s unwavering drive and passion for gaming lives on and continues to inspire us all.”