Razer confirms it: the line of advanced masks is a reality

Razer has revealed a line of reusable masks, with a rather futuristic look and with RGB decoration. It may seem like a little future product, but it is a reality.

Project Hazel has been revealed during CES 2021 by Razer herself. It is a “smart” mask with a transparent panel and a voice amplifier. It is cataloged as a N95 level mask, so it will filter 95% of suspended particles and has a rechargeable ventilation system. A ring around the microphone includes CHROMA RGB lighting, so it will look like we’re out of the night from a Cyberpunk convention. But yes: it will keep us safe. A joy.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said on Yahoo Finance that “Project Hazel is going to be a reality. We have been thinking about it, this is a project concept that will be relevant as vaccinations progress. I think we have decided to move forward and we can assure you that we are going to do them and offer the smart mask.”

Tan has explained that the reason for promoting the project has to do with the fact that wearing a mask is something that will continue despite global vaccination projects. “We have realized that even after vaccinations we will have to wear a mask because there is a risk factor and it will be necessary to be very careful. In addition, there are many countries that will not reach the vaccination goal in one or two years, so traveling is very risky. “

“With that in mind, we are going to move forward and solve the issue of mask sustainability as one of the main elements. The Hazel Project is going to be a reality. We are going to make it happen since, unfortunately, we are going to wear a mask a lot. weather.”