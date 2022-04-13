Razer Key Light Chroma analysis, perhaps the most premium light bulb you can add to your game broadcasts

The world of streaming carries countless worries: some are as obvious as the choice of microphone or the configuration of the program you use to broadcast content on the Internet, and others, you simply do not see them coming. If you intend to show your face next to the contents of your channel, then sooner or later you will want to find out about the spotlights – they are placed around the desk, illuminating you and your surroundings; a tool that all professionals use. Today we are going to deal with that topic, or rather, one of the options that you will find when you go to get one. Is about Razer Key Light Chroma.

The company has been kind enough to send a unit to 3DGames PC, so over the last few days I’ve been experimenting with its features to let you know how it is. Do you want an advance? It’s as simple as it seems: those in green have a very defined production line, with super stylized peripherals, features of the top of the range and an obsession with colors ingrained in his DNA. Razer Key Light Chroma fits within that profile, with its many good things. Plus some that make me frown, too. Let’s go with it.

Razer Key Light Chroma brings to the table (literally) an LED spotlight with an intense white light. By pairing it with your PC or an app on your phone, you extend the spectrum to 16.8 million colors with several special effects that we are used to seeing in the keyboards, mice and other peripherals of the Singaporean company; along with brightness and color temperature, which in the default setting ranges from 3,000 to 7,000 Kelvin. In the box you can also find a height-adjustable metal arm (45-130cm) with a clamp termination and a 52.5W charging cable with alternating heads and even an extender.

Parts and assembly experience

Ready in 10 minutes

Cable and battery options, but not stand

Companion app usage recommended

A 51.5 x 30.5cm cardboard box arrives at home that is heavier than it appears. You cut the adhesive tape with a cutter and lift the lid: you have in front of you a tray with the Razer Key Light Chroma bulb wrapped in transparent plastic, perfectly padded on the sides and with a foam sheet on top that avoids unforeseen events during shipping. Personally, I really appreciate that deal because I can’t understand how other companies ship “premium” products in sloppier boxes. Returning to what concerns us, when removing the product together with the manual and a sheet of stickers you find a Aluminium bar also wrapped in a roll and several containers with the tackle you need.

The installation process is so obvious and intuitive I assume you won’t have to refer to the manual often: loosen the thumbscrew, place the foot (less invasive than it seems) on one side of the table, and reattach; you screw the metal arm into it, you regulate the height you’re interested in, and you’re basically ready to place the bulb and plug it into a power outlet. You are not reading a guide, but to talk about it, I recommend that you fix the focus to the post before taking it to the arm. You will need the help of another person to help you hold it in this last step, because otherwise you will be spinning a pretty expensive product in the air.



Razer Key Light Chroma, working at its default values.

With everything ready, you just have to screw the head European you prefer to the battery, plug it in and hit the power button. Technically you can already use it, but realistically you’ll also want to install the Razer Streaming app (available on iOS/Android) or Razer Synapse (PC/Mac). Once inside, all you have to do is press the sync button on the spotlight to link it to your smart device, with the only requirement that it be connected to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. A somewhat strange level of demand knowing that many of us use the 5 GHz connection, but I suppose that most users will not have problems with that issue.

I see more good than bad here – I really appreciate that alternative heads are supplied for the battery, that the cable comes with an extender and even come with two pins — otherwise you’d need to buy a velcro strap to camouflage the product’s single cable. But I think a better job could have been done with the foot, because not everyone will have the option of attaching it to the back of the desk: an alternative stand would not have been bad for him, even if it is the worse option of the two. The same goes for him light control. The bulb only has one button, which is used to turn it on, restart it, or reset it to factory settings. The rest of the functions go strictly through the app.





Although that is not strictly bad and the most normal thing is to prefer this type of control, I understand that it would not have hurt to have an optional remote control or perhaps nuts with which adjust brightness or temperature manually. I think some people would make good use of those possibilities. I would also have liked to see some more flexibility in the arm, because once installed it is only possible to rotate the head. doNeeds anything else? No the truth is no; the normal thing is to leave it straight behind the monitor and rotate the focus so that it points at your face, so this level of freedom is fine. But it wouldn’t have hurt him to have more options for those who want to put it on one side of the table.

A premium focus and full of possibilities

2800 lumens of brightness, adjustable from 0 to 100%

White color 3000 – 7000K plus 16.8 million RGB colors

(Only focus) 360x260mm in size and 1600g in weight

Once powered up, you will find that the Razer Key Light Chroma operates at 5000 Kelvin and 50% of its maximum brightness (1400 lumens) default. That’s more than enough to illuminate you from about 80cm away in broad daylight. In fact, unless you’re streaming on a sunny day or have very large windows in the room, it seems pretty unnecessary to me; perhaps even exaggerated—on an overcast morning, for example, the light is so strong that it makes me uncomfortable to look at the screen with the spotlight behind me. Many users will want to use compatible applications (Razer Synapse on desktop or Razer Streaming on mobile) to reduce the flash a littleI get it.



Spotlight is so powerful that the default settings can be overwhelming.

Cold light is more relaxing in every way

By adjusting the intensity to 25-30%, the result is much more natural for both you and your audience; leaving only the issue of temperature in the air. As we said above, this whole process is wireless and fully sensitive: I have not experienced any kind of lag or communication problems, even when swiping quickly on the bar. It would be interesting if Razer implemented via an update to software the possibility of writing by hand the percentage of brightness that we want to choose so as not to depend on the bar, but being a simple whim, we leave it be. That said, with a simple gesture we have in front of us a light that does not bother the eye and good peripheral reach.

It is possible to regulate the temperature of the light from the same menu, and frankly it is something that is very noticeable coming from a more neutral focus. A cool light is the answer to virtually all shooting or broadcast situations, and even when working it’s relaxing sight. Its warm counterpart can help you define atmospheres of tension with your audience (if you’re stuck in combat, for example) or fuel the personality of your room—it goes well with white, black, or red, for example. And then we have this whole Chroma thing, as we knew it: it has some RGB effects in the style of waves or breaths, as well as fixed colors at an adjustable brightness, sacrificing temperature.





The manufacturer has done the right thing by choosing a matte finish for the spotlight: it is totally homogeneous, without any kind of irregularity on the illuminated surface; color is entirely accurate and honest to what one chooses in the accompanying app, and the materials supporting the whole feel stable. I also appreciate the acabado premium of the product, as well as its super slim design and the fact that (unlike cheaper and more generic ones) it doesn’t produce any noise.

Conclusions: is Razer Key Light Chroma worth it?

If you’ve read this far, you’ve probably already noticed: Razer Key Light Chroma is a premium profile spotlight. You don’t need to pay 299,99 euros to broadcast your content on the internet because at the end of the day, this is summed up in making your face look good and that task is also fulfilled by the typical rings of light that you can find on Amazon for just over 20 euros. I also believe that chroma is something overkill: I can’t think of many times when turning your room into a nightclub is going to enhance the experience for your followers. Yes, there are several key points that are very much in favor of this focus, which you should take into account.

The stylization and professionalism that it transmits. You notice that you have level in the design, noise nullification, or crafting materials.

Color control is pretty complete, comfortable, and it’s important to have some flexibility with this to get the best out of your space.

integration with the rest of the setup. You probably already have Chroma profiles on your peripherals, integrating one more is a piece of cake.

Kiyo Pro camera or Seiren V2 Pro microphone offer good synergy with Key Light Chroma

If you are satisfied with these points, then this could well be the best focus within your reach within the profile gaming. Unnecessary, yes, and with a little room for improvement too; but top of the range, with many possibilities. I would not be surprised if more than one buys two precisely for these reasons. Beyond this, you pretty much only have the ones from professional photo studios, which will get too bulky for most gamers. And with less interest for what things. You can find the Razer Key Light Chroma in the official Razer Spain store.