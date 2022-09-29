Razer prepares its own rival to the Steam Deck. The problem is conceiving it as a smartphone

Those responsible for Verizon are getting their chests out and have given some preliminary details about the Razer Edge 5Ga portable console that the manufacturer has developed in collaboration with Qualcomm and that stands out for being “the first console in the world with 5G connectivity”.

That may be true if we are talking about a console as such, but we have a problem. The proposal not too far from what we already have today with a 5G Android + Razer Kishi smartphone type solution. The key is in 5G connectivity, but also in another section.

Where is the native Steam support?

The Razer Edge 5G will be officially announced on October 15 at RazerCon. At Verizon they highlighted how this console will allow you to play games in the cloud (for example, xCloud), but also to locally stored games or games streamed from our console.



Last year we were able to test the prototype console based on Qualcomm’s G3x platform.

That ability to play games locally is a curious difference from proposals like the Logitech G Cloud, which is specifically focused on the cloud, but the problem here is that in the Steam Deck with which it theoretically competes we have access to Steam (and indirectly to other stores such as Epic Games, GOG or Itch.io), but on the Razer console it does not seem that we can play “locally” games that are not Android’s own.

And that’s where things don’t change so much: this is essentially a mobile with a remote permanently connected to it. The screen diagonal is likely to be large (we would bet at least seven inches), but we can achieve something very similar with our current mobile – even if it is 4G and not 5G – and a controller like the Razer Kishi.

BREAKING: @Verizon, @Razer and @Qualcomm are teaming up on the world’s first 5G mobile gaming handheld—Razer Edge 5G! It will allow you to play your favorite games regardless of whether you are gaming in the cloud, on an app or streaming from your console. https://t.co/TYPw5xFyeF pic.twitter.com/F9Vg3CfABl — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) September 28, 2022

The experience with this accessory wins many integers in the mobile game, especially if we want to take advantage of it for games in the cloud, but precisely for that reason —and because of the evolution of that idea— the appearance of this console seems almost repetitive.

It may be, in fact: the Razer Edge 5G has been confirmed to be based on Qualcomm G3x platformand last year we were already able to test a prototype of a portable console that probably looks a lot like what Razer and Verizon propose together with this manufacturer.

It will be interesting to see to what extent this Razer Edge 5G really poses a differential proposal not only compared to the mobile + controller combo, but in front of a Steam Deck which has become one of the star products of the year.

One that, yes, lacks native 5G connectivity, but that we can also connect to those networks via tethering. If the price of the Razer Edge 5G is more affordablewe may indeed be facing a proposal with possibilities. If not… you will have it even more difficult.