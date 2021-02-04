Razer to acquire Controller Gear, a specialist brand in products for consoles

If you are so lovers of Razer as from Controller Gear, today you are in luck. And it is that the first has announced today the next acquisition of the accessories brand for Controller Gear consoles.

According to Razer itself, this is a purchase that “It will strengthen Razer’s position in the growing premium console market, as this entire market is forecast to exceed $ 200 billion in revenue for the first time in 2023.”.

In a press release, Razer has confirmed that it will launch high-performance products thanks to this new acquisition agreement. This is what he has commented on the matter:

“In recognition of the high growth potential of the console gaming market, Razer has continually innovated in this category to bring premium console peripherals to the market, from the renowned Razer Wolverine controller to the recent Razer Kaira range of headsets. This acquisition is proof of that. of Razer’s commitment to bringing high-performance peripherals to all console gamers around the world. “.

Nor have the first statements from Controler Gear been made wait. Here’s what Controller Gear Chairman and Co-Founder Jon Buller had to say about the acquisition:

“Razer’s extensive experience producing award-winning hardware, combined with its global infrastructure, will give Controller Gear the tools and channels to deliver its excellent licensed products that we are known for to gamers around the world. We are delighted to work to create incredible top-notch licensed products as part of the Razer family. “.

If you did not know them, you should know that Controller Gear is a brand specialized in the creation of products and peripherals with brand licenses for well-known consoles such as Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo. In fact, in recent years they have launched everything from wireless controllers with brand licenses, to charging bases, to carrying cases and lifestyle clothing, such as wallets or accessories.