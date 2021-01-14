Razer Unveils Conceptual RGB Mask and Gaming Chair Designs at CES 2021

Razer loves to go all out to CES, the world’s premier tech congress. In previous years, the company has showcased everything from a triple-monitor gaming laptop to a fully immersive racing simulator. This year, Razer is showing two concept projects: a chair immersive gaming and a high-tech face mask equipped with RGB lighting, a la Razer.

Project Hazel is Razer’s version of a “smart” mask. It would use a removable, rechargeable active ventilation system to regulate airflow, with N95 medical grade respiratory protection to filter at least 95% of airborne particles. The design also features a transparent front panel so that people can see your facial expressions or, when communicating with people who are deaf or hard of hearing, read their lips. The mask would also use “VoiceAmp” technology with a built-in microphone and amplifier to prevent the mask from muffling your voice. And to top it off, of course, it features Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

Of course, to be clear, Project Hazel is just a concept design, and it is highly unlikely that it will hit the market in its current form, if at all.. That said, cheesy sci-fi aesthetics aside, it’s nice to see companies think of ways to address some of the common complaints about masks, given that they have become an essential part of everyday life.

The other Razer concept this year is Project Brooklyn, an all-in-one immersive gaming chair. The idea is an ergonomic chair with built-in haptic feedback and a wraparound, retractable curved screen. The images would be delivered via a 60-inch rollable OLED screen that retracts and folds into the chair when not in use. Likewise, the armrests adjust and retract as needed, depending on whether you’re gaming on a PC with a mouse and keyboard or a console with a controller. Again, this is just a concept product that will likely never exist as a real product, at least in its current form.

As for actual products, at CES Razer also showed off new versions of its Blade 15 “and 17” gaming laptops, most notably with a new 1440p display option.