RBI changes, these rules of RTGS will change from December 14, will be a big benefit, know how

RBI RTGS Rules: To promote digital payments across the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Has taken a big step. RBI (RBI) Governor Shaktikant Das has announced to provide real time gross settlement (RTGS) round the clock (24 × 7). Please tell that from December 14, you will be able to use RTGS for 24 hours. Explain that at this time RTGS system is available from 7 am to 6 pm on all working days of the week except the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

RBI said this thing about RTGS

On the availability of the RTGS system 24×7, the Reserve Bank said, "It has been decided that the RTGS system should be made available round the clock on all days of the year and it will start from 00:30 am on December 14, 2020."

Fund transfer can be done instantly through RTGS ie Real Time Gross Settlement. It is used in large transactions. Amount cannot be transferred below Rs 2 lakh through RTGS. It can be used both online and through bank branches. There is also no fund transfer fee. But in the branch, there will be a fee for transferring funds from RTGS.

Last year, NEFT was made available 24 hours

Earlier in December last year, the National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) system was made available 24x7x365. RBI said in its policy that the system has been functioning smoothly since that time. According to the central bank, efforts to support the goal of global integration of the Indian financial markets, efforts to develop India's international financial centers, and to provide large-scale payment flexibility for domestic corporates and institutions It has been decided for.

Let me tell you that in order to increase digital payment in a secure manner, the limit of transactions that can be done without contact through UPI or card will be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5000 from January 1, 2021. The Reserve Bank said that the operational guidelines related to this will be issued separately.