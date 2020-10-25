RBI Governor Das infected with Corona virus, said – I will continue working separately from people

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Sunday that he was found infected with the corona virus during a medical examination. The governor said that he is doing his office work keeping himself separate from the others. Das said that he does not feel the symptoms of Kovid-19 from above. Also Read – The whole country should get the Corona vaccine for free, everyone is worried by the virus: Kejriwal

He has cautioned all those whom he has met in recent times.

Das tweeted, "On investigation I have found Kovid-19 infected. External symptoms do not seem so. Feeling very well Those people who have come close to me have been awakened. I will continue to work apart from people. I am in touch with all the deputy governors and other officials through VC (video conference) and phone.

The Reserve Bank has four deputy governors.

