RBI has changed the rules of interest, now you will get cheaper home loan, know how

Reserve Bank of India: To improve the real sector, the Reserve Bank has implemented a rule, due to which home loans will become cheaper in the coming days. However this will be applicable on home loans of more than 75 lakhs. Although the Reserve Bank has not cut the repo rate, but home loans can be cheaper. Actually, by 31 March 2022, the Reserve Bank has linked the risk weight of all new loans to LTV i.e. Loan to value. Also Read – If there is any work, get it done soon, banks will be closed for 15 days in October, know

You may take a little technical understanding, but it is very easy… Also Read – SBI loan customers can get big relief, two years moratorium

The risk weight of consumer loans such as home loans, car loans, etc. are decided in two ways. Risk weight means that the bank analyzes how much the risk is in giving a particular loan, according to which they provision the loan. These are the two ways Also Read – How to identify, whether your 2000 or 500 note is real or fake, we tell, know

First, the loan size, that is, how much loan is being given

Secondly, Loan to value – How much down payment the total loan has been given by the borrower and how much money the bank has financed. This is its ratio.

With the decision of the Reserve Bank, the rate of interest on premium home loans can be cheaper. The reason for this is that banks will now be able to give more home loans easily. Banks have to keep capital reserves in lieu of giving home loans. RBI has reduced its limit, due to which banks will now be able to distribute loans more easily and will also be able to reduce the interest rate. The Reserve Bank has implemented this rule till 31 March 2022.

According to the current rule, banks have to keep 50% capital reserve if the home loan is more than 75 lakhs. Banks charge higher interest rate due to higher risk weight. This has now been reduced to 35%. In such a situation, banks will have to keep less capital reserve in premium home loans. Due to this banks will have more money for business and they will also reduce the interest rate on home loans.

Linking risk weight to LTV will increase the scope of loan, banks will be able to give maximum loan at less risk. The provisioning of banks for loans will also be less. Along with this, big housing loans can be given.