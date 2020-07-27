RBSE 10th Result 2020: 10th class results will be declared today! Check your results like this

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer can declare the result of 10th Board Examination 2020 (Result-2020) today. No official statement has come this time yet, but if the news is to be believed then this result can be declared today. It is feared that in view of the 10th board examinations of Rajasthan, the education minister of Rajasthan can announce today on his Twitter handle. Also Read – RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board will release 10th result next week, check your score like this

Please tell that the result of Arts Faculty of Secondary Education Board of Rajasthan Senior Secondary will be released today at 3.15 pm. Chairman of the board DP Jaroli announced the results of Arts Faculty of class 12th. On July 21, Rajasthan Board declared the results of Class 12 Arts. A total of 90.70% students succeeded in this exam. Even though girls were ahead during this time. During this time 93.10% girls won. At the same time 88.45% of the boys passed. Also Read – RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board will release 10th result on this day, know date and time

How to check result (RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Online) Also Read – RBSE 10th, 12th Arts Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan Board to release 10th, 12th Arts result soon, know date and time

1- To know the result of the exam, you must first go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2- Click on the result -2020 link in the news update on the homepage.

3- After this, you will be asked for the roll number and other information in the next slide. Fill it and submit it.

4- Your class 10th result 2020 will appear on your screen.