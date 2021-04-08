RBW Acquires WM Entertainment

WM Entertainment has grow to be a label of RBW Entertainment.

On April 7, RBW introduced, “We’re buying WM Entertainment, the company of teams Oh My Lady, B1A4, and ONF.”

RBW accomplished a SPA (gross sales and buy settlement) with WM Entertainment’s largest shareholder on March 31, buying 70 p.c of WM Entertainment’s shares and bringing within the firm as a subsidiary.

The 2 firms will now work on creating synergy via shut cooperation. .

RBW is dwelling to artists together with MAMAMOO, ONEUS, ONEWE, and PURPLE KISS, whereas WM Entertainment homes artists similar to Oh My Lady, B1A4, ONF, and IZ*ONE’s Lee Chae Yeon.

RBW’s CEO Kim Jin Woo commented, “WM Entertainment is an organization that has grown rapidly within the leisure trade in Korea and internationally via their capabilities in uncover and coaching artists. As every firm has collected totally different know-hows, we are going to show new synergy whereas working collectively. Creating strategic enterprise primarily based on content material IP (mental property), we are going to work to guide Okay-content tradition internationally past Korea.”

With this acquisition, WM Entertainment will function as an unbiased label of RBW and preserve their present administration.

