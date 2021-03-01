RBW’s New Girl Group PURPLE K!SS Announces Date For Official Debut

RBW’s new woman group PURPLE K!SS is lastly making their debut!

On March 1 KST, PURPLE K!SS introduced through Twitter that the woman group could be making their official debut on March 15.

PURPLE K!SS would be the first woman group to debut at RBW after MAMAMOO. Different teams at RBW embody VROMANCE, ONEUS, and ONEWE. The brand new woman group launched debut teasers again in July 2020 and have launched two pre-debut singles up to now, “My Coronary heart Skip A Beat” and “Can We Speak Once more.”

Are you excited for PURPLE K!SS’s official debut? Keep tuned for updates!