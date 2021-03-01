General News

RBW’s New Girl Group PURPLE K!SS Announces Date For Official Debut

March 1, 2021
1 Min Read

RBW’s new woman group PURPLE K!SS is lastly making their debut!

On March 1 KST, PURPLE K!SS introduced through Twitter that the woman group could be making their official debut on March 15.

PURPLE K!SS would be the first woman group to debut at RBW after MAMAMOO. Different teams at RBW embody VROMANCE, ONEUS, and ONEWE. The brand new woman group launched debut teasers again in July 2020 and have launched two pre-debut singles up to now, “My Coronary heart Skip A Beat” and “Can We Speak Once more.”

Are you excited for PURPLE K!SS’s official debut? Keep tuned for updates!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.