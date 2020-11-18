RBW’s New Girl Group PURPLE K!SS Gears Up For Pre-Debut Releases With Schedule Plan

RBW’s upcoming lady group PURPLE K!SS is on the brink of launch pre-debut singles!

On November 18, a schedule plan was revealed for his or her first pre-debut digital single, titled “My Coronary heart Skip a Beat.” Following a number of teasers, the one can be launched on November 26 at 6 p.m. KST together with a efficiency video.

Subsequent to the schedule for PURPLE K!SS’s first digital single is a blurred plan for his or her second single. The determine on the booklet reveals that there are three “exhibition halls,” suggesting that there could also be three singles in complete.

PURPLE K!SS consists of members Park Ji Eun, Na Go Eun, Doxie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan. They’re the primary lady group after MAMAMOO to come back from RBW, which additionally homes VROMANCE, ONEUS, and ONEWE.

Are you excited for PURPLE K!SS?