RCA Records Promotes John Fleckenstein and Mark Pitts

Sony Music’s RCA Records has promoted co-president John Fleckenstein to COO and Mark Pitts to president, whereas co-president Joe Riccitelli will depart the corporate, reps confirmed to Selection. The information was first reported by Music Enterprise Worldwide.

In keeping with an announcement, Pitts has been promoted to the function of president, “working to develop and drive its Inventive Enterprise Operations in addition to the Firm’s cultural initiatives and additional unifying our groups’ effectiveness.” Fleckenstein has been elevated to chief working officer, “the place, along with his present duties, he takes on extra of the Firm’s day-to-day enterprise oversight. Each executives will proceed to report back to RCA Chairman & CEO Peter Edge.

Riccitelli will depart the corporate and present transitional providers to proceed his work with key initiatives, in keeping with the announcement.

In an announcement, Edge stated, “RCA Records was a unique firm even only a few years in the past. Over the previous decade, there was a style shift in shopper demand and streaming has revolutionized each side of our enterprise so we should consistently adapt and iterate on our successes.”

He’s clearly referencing the recognition of hip-hop and R&B, which have shaped the core of Pitts’ profession for greater than 20 years. He was Infamous B.I.G.’s supervisor and at RCA has labored carefully with Usher, J. Cole, Miguel and others.

“Mark has demonstrated large progress as an lively, unstoppable chief whose unbridled enthusiasm and expertise will probably be invaluable in taking our firm to thrilling new instructions,” Edge’s assertion continues. “Along with his deep relationships and many years of success working with legendary, pioneering artists, he’s the perfect accomplice to assist transfer our inventive course in a renewed, expanded means for the longer term.” Pitss will stay CEO and founding father of ByStorm Leisure, an leisure firm that was established in 1998.

Edge stated Fleckenstein “has been an incredible accomplice working successfully alongside me and throughout Sony Music globally these previous few years driving our enterprise ahead. This new function will give him expanded oversight to reinvigorate all facets of RCA’s operations.”

Edge additionally nodded to Riccitelli’s contributions. “I need to thank Joe for his years serving to construct RCA for fulfillment. He performed a key function in constructing the careers of lots of our greatest artists and I look ahead to supporting his subsequent chapter.”

Edge additionally advised MBW that RCA’s govt VP of A&R, Tunji Balogun, who has signed and developed Khalid, is taken into account a “star participant” on the label, embodying an method of “working with artists early, then supporting and creating them over the long run.” He additionally gave props to 2 former Interscope execs who’ve joined the corporate, Aaron “Sprint” Sherrod, who signed JuiceWRLD to Interscope, and senior VP of promoting Archie Davis.

Stated Pitts, “New title, identical vitality! It’s no secret that music is a driving drive in my life, so being acknowledged as somebody who can proceed to information and encourage the RCA household of groundbreaking artists and fellow executives to additional greatness is a duty that I don’t take frivolously. I’m blessed to nonetheless be in an business that I’m so keen about and the image we paint for ourselves is NEVER accomplished, so I look ahead to extra studying and creating culture-defining moments.”

Fleckenstein, who joined RCA in 2015, commented, “We’re an Artist-first firm with the very best growth workforce within the enterprise. I’m extremely pleased with the RCA Household we have now cultivated over the previous few years with our recent inventive minds, skilled workforce leaders and our trailblazing roster. Mark’s ardour is unmatched. Bringing his fearless and aggressive drive into the middle of the corporate will probably be a real recreation changer for our individuals and our tradition.”