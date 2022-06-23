Reactions to the arrival of Jennifer Hermoso in Pachuca: “The best signing in the history of the Women’s League”

Jennifer Hermoso, new Pachuca player in the Women’s MX League. Photo: @Jennihermoso

The transfer market in Mexican soccer has had its great bombshell. The Announcement of Jennifer Hermoso as a new player for Tuzas de Pachuca has generated great expectation in the sports world, since it is the arrival of a world star to the MX Women’s Leaguel.

Coming from Women’s Barcelona, the 32-year-old soccer player will be the most renowned foreign player who has played in Aztec football. With an impressive track record, Hermoso arrives in Hidalgo territory as the current champion of the Iberdrola Leaguehighest category in Spain, and as UEFA Champions League runner-up.

That is why both the national and international environment has echoed the movement. From the clubs involved, Liga MX and Liga Iberdrola, to journalists and specialists. Mexico will be the third foreign country in which he plays (he already played in Sweden and France) and Pachuca the sixth institution he represents.

“Jenni Hermoso, the ‘Silver ball 2021 ′, arrives at the Gophers. football in the Beautiful Airosa is partying with the announcement of a spectacular signing on the part of the Tuzas del Pachuca, it is about the Spanish international star: Jennifer Hermoso”, reads the statement with which Pachuca welcomed the scorer.

While the Liga MX Femenil gave him a welcome with a brief message: “May it be a BEAUTIFUL and great start in our League and in Mexico. We welcome you with great emotion. Welcome @Jennihermoso! The team led by Juan Carlos Cacho is the current runner-up in the Mexican championship after losing to Chivas in the final, an instance that they want to reach again for the Apertura 2022.

Charlyn RunHe, current striker for the Hidalguenses and who also played in Spain and was Pichichi, commented: “We were rivals for many years, but there was always respect and mutual admiration. What emotion and pride that you have chosen Pachuca! See you very soon, can’t wait to play together!”.

In the world of journalism there were also those who highlighted the transfer of the Spanish striker. “Jennifer Beautiful is the true bomba of the Mexican soccer summer. The former Barcelona arrives at @TuzosFemenil… Great hiring”, wrote the analyst for the ESPN sports network, David Faitelson. In a more accurate way, María Fernanda Mora, a specialist journalist, said: “The best signing in the history of the Women’s League.”

The historic scorer of the Spanish soccer team and former FC Barcelona player became the new Tuzas reinforcement in the Liga MX Femenil.

Hermosa’s departure from the Catalan club is undoubtedly a sensitive loss. The soccer player is highest scorer in the history of the institution having managed to do 181 goals in 224 official matches disputed in two different stages (from 2013 to 2017 and from 2019 to 2022). As a Blaugrana, he managed to be Pichichi in four seasons: 2015-16, 2016-17, 2019-20 and 2020-21. “It is a pride that you have worn our shirt”, assured the institution in the farewell.

“Growing up is learning to say goodbye. I have been able to say it many times, life is moments and you don’t know if they will be repeated. That’s why you have to try to enjoy it and smile, always smile. I am very proud to have given everything I could with this shirt, I still have a lot to live for, to enjoy and now is the time for new adventures that fill and make me feel truly valued”, Hermoso expressed through his official accounts.

In her career, the attacker has also been part of institutions such as Atlético de Madrid, Rayo Vallecano, Tyresö FF and Paris Saint Germain. In its laurels It has seven trophies from the Iberdrola League, four from the Copa de la Reina, one from the UEFA Champions League, a French Cup and in 2021 it was awarded the silver ball from FIFA.

