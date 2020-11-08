Read Charlize Theron’s Rock Hall of Fame Speech Inducting Depeche Mode

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron inducted digital music pioneers Depeche Mode into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday evening (Nov.7), enthusiastically declaring the group’s music as “the soundtrack of my life.”

Theron — who was just lately seen portraying Megyn Kelly in her Academy Award-nominated efficiency in “Bombshell” — fondly recalled seeing the band in live performance and coming house in tears. She was so moved by the band that she pushed for his or her track, “Behind The Wheel,” to be included in her movie, “Atomic Blonde.”

Depeche Mode first grew to become eligible to be inducted into the Hall in 2006, and have since been nominated 3 times primarily based on the energy of their important albums, “Black Celebration” (1986), “Music For the Plenty” (1987) and “Violator” (1990). The UK band’s melding of rock and digital components and darkish sensibilities and broad enchantment attracted followers like Theron, who mentioned “their music brings folks collectively from all completely different walks of life.

Read her speech beneath:

“Depeche Mode is the soundtrack of my adolescence. I’m not kidding —there was actually a track for each event of my life: my first date, my first time leaving South Africa, and of course the primary time I bought my coronary heart damaged. And so once I lastly bought to see them reside a pair of years in the past, it was like this epic slap within the face of nostalgia. However greater than that, once I was on the present I noticed what else I cherished about their music: They have a good time the outsider. Their music brings folks collectively from all diff walks of life and makes them really feel prefer it’s okay to be completely different. That basically hit me watching the movies on the live performance. I used to be moved to tears. I got here house, I informed me daughters about it, and I used to be additionally actually f—ing pissed as a result of I don’t often go to rock live shows to bawl my eyes out.

“However honestly, it speaks to the immense energy Depeche Mode has had over time. It additionally why, once I bought the possibility to choose some songs for the ‘Atomic Blonde’ soundtrack, they have been the primary on my checklist. It’s no shock they’re becoming a member of the ranks of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — they need to have been there twenty years in the past, if it was as much as me. However what an extremely well-deserved honor. Thanks, guys, for being the soundtrack to my life.”