Readers are clear about the PS5 price increase: these are their opinions on the controversial decision

Users see few reasons to explain the measure and consider that it has not been well communicated either.

As expected, a vast majority of 3DJuegos readers have found the PS5 price increase in its two models hardly justifiable. Although we are going through a difficult global economic situation, there are not a few users who doubt that PlayStation has not managed to reduce the cost of manufacturing its console nearly two years after its launch.

Before going to review some of the responses left by users, we remember that Sony confirmed last week that PS5 will cost 549.95 euros in store compared to the recommended price so far of 499.95 euros. The manufacturer hides behind the current context, however the prompt rejection of other Nintendo and Xbox to take this measure leaves PlayStation in an awkward position.

Sony wouldn’t have raised the price if it wasn’t dominating the marketKovhoteThus, it is difficult not to think about what the multinational would have done if it had been ahead in sales this generation and not been able to market all its stock. “I’m pretty sure Sony wouldn’t have raised the price if it wasn’t dominating the market“, comments Kovhote. Hatowix, for his part, does not see a very serious situation in the technology sector to understand the measure taken by the Japanese: “Technology becomes cheaper over time, it is not usually as affected by inflation as the necessities. I think it’s an excuse they’ve been looking for for a long time to do what they wanted from the beginning.

Among those who reject the measure we also have the opinion of Elsouldlosnicks, who prefers to focus his attention on Sony’s lack of tact when communicating the measure to the public: “Raising prices all over the place, without compensating elsewhere And regardless of what the competition does, it doesn’t seem very smart to me.

Despite the overwhelming negative response to the question, there are also those who understand the measure by analyzing different economic data, for example the depreciation of the euro against the dollar experienced since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I understand, although I do not share at all, the price increase of the PS5 “, says Kroji.

