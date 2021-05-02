Ready For Sunny Days: 10 Spring/Summer Trends Your Fave K-Drama Stars Are Wearing

It’s that sweet spot between Spring and Summer in Korea, where the weather is just warm enough during the day and still quite chilly at night. This is the perfect time for fashion too, as people are done with winter’s heavy coats and are ready for lighter fabrics and stylish layering. But this transition weather can make it hard for us to decide what to wear, so we’re looking at K-stars for much-needed inspiration. Here’s what K-drama stars were seen wearing in the magazines and during their off-duty days!

Summer suits and sets

Who says you can’t wear suits when the weather is warm? Casual suits are perfect for both business and pleasure, as seen on Shin Min Ah who’s wearing a chic shorts suit and matching set that looks elegant and sophisticated while still looking fun!

Ha Ji Won opted for a neutral linen suit which is not only breathable and comfortable, but also simply pretty just like she is.

Fresh florals

Florals in Spring isn’t groundbreaking, but there’s a reason why they’re a staple during this season. The captivating colors can brighten any look, and you can easily dress it up for a night in the town or keep it casual for a day picnic. Nana is feminine and stunning in her pastel-colored midi dresses, while Go Jun Hee styled her floral dress in casual sneakers for an easy, effortless look!

Floral-inspired accessories

For millennials, remember those colorful, dainty, beaded flower rings that were popular during our childhood? These were also popular during the ’70s, during the famous slogan Flower Power movement. It looks like this trend is coming back again and adding a touch of cuteness to any outfit! Big flower earrings are also on trend, with Yoon Eun Hye showing how she wears hers in her fashion video, while Shin Min Ah was seen modeling floral drop earrings and strappy sandals with flower details.



Missed Yoon Eun Hye? You can keep up with the actress through her YouTube channel where she shares her daily activities and other interesting topics. In the video below, she gives valuable tips on Spring/Summer dressing!

Baby doll dress

This style of dress is an ethereal option that’s perfect for a dreamy summer. Oh Yeon Seo wore a light pink blush dress that made her look youthful while Park Min Young wore a breezy dress with draw string details, matching her soft waves and sweet smile!

White cropped top

You can never go wrong in white when it comes to hotter days. But you can make it more interesting with unique details like this sleeveless top with stitching worn by Gong Hyo Jin. Suzy and IU wore white tops with puff sleeve details for a fresh, cottage core-inspired look!

Denim playsuit

Sunny days mean lounging around and staying comfortable while being active. These easy denim playsuits in shorts and long pants versions worn by Suzy and Hyeri are the quick, go-to choice that will still look cute and put together any time of the day!

Knee-length jean shorts

Not quite shorts and not quite pants, this knee-length piece is the perfect in-between bottom that you can style casually like Son Dam Bi, who looks ready for a summer vacation, or you can show some skin like Han Ye Seul!

Brown leather bucket bags and woven accessories

Lee Si Young looks ready for a comfortable flight in her oversized jumper dress, which she accessorized with a trendy woven bucket hat and a matching bag. Another trend is the brown leather bucket bag as seen with Shin Min Ah and Lee Sung Kyung.

Blunt bangs

Want a drastic change in hairstyle without cutting your hair short? Try straight-cut, blunt bangs which will surely change your whole vibe. Kim Go Eun, Han Yeh Seul, and Moon Ga Young tried this trend for a chic, sharp, and modern look!

Pop art nails

Summer is made more colorful with these trendy nails that were first popularized by Korean nail expert and brand, Unistella. This style was also seen in many K-pop videos, while IU showed her mysterious side wearing pointy, artsy nails in a magazine editorial.

Hey Soompiers! Which one of these styles would you like to try? Let us know in the comments below!

DianneP_Kim is an English magazine and online editor based in South Korea. She is the author of a K-pop style book published by Skyhorse Publications, New York, and has recently released her second book about BTS. Check it out on Amazon, follow her on Instagram @dianne_panda, and subscribe to her YouTube channel at iwonderkorea